Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles DA Gascon loses high-profile police prosecution before trial
One of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's hand-picked prosecutors obtained the rare feat of losing a high-profile police abuse case at a preliminary hearing before a trial even started. The case was against two sheriff’s deputies who chased a fleeing suspect in their car and hit the man with...
Criminal Case Dismissed Against Two Sheriff's Deputies
A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy's alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City
A white LAcity firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman accumulates over $200k for re-election
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections are less than three months away and Councilman Alex Padilla has accumulated more money in his campaign coffers than Mayor James T. Butts. Padilla reported on campaign finance forms for period Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 that he has raised $194,000 ending with $244,884 cash on hand. Who has donated to him?
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council moves forward on implementing LAPD military equipment policy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council moved forward on implementing an ordinance that would adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy Friday, over objections from a few council members and activists who raised concerns about the LAPD’s proposed report. The council did...
2urbangirls.com
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations
COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified Superintendent Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident
PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed.D., issued a statement today in Response to August 14 Incident at San Rafael Elementary School. A deeply concerning incident took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, involving a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) custodian and a number of police officers from the Pasadena Police Department at San Rafael Elementary School.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood election controversy covered in local newspaper
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Breeze continues to amplify Inglewood voices by reporting on an unprecedented move by the Inglewood city clerk to demand live scans from potential candidates for mayor and city council in upcoming elections which was first reported by 2UrbanGirls. The newspaper also pointed out that City...
Horvath, Shyne clap back at social media attacks
Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and Mayor Pro Tem Shyne bemoaned the broadsides they frequently received on social media, with Shyne vowing to name names at future City Council meetings. The two took to the podium at Monday night’s council meeting to heir their grievances and defend themselves against the nasty and...
foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
NBC Los Angeles
LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury
Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
2urbangirls.com
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
coloradoboulevard.net
August 12 Homicide in Pasadena
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At about 10:53 pm, Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” call. By News Desk. PPD officers located an unresponsive male in the street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
