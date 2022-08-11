ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles DA Gascon loses high-profile police prosecution before trial

One of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's hand-picked prosecutors obtained the rare feat of losing a high-profile police abuse case at a preliminary hearing before a trial even started. The case was against two sheriff’s deputies who chased a fleeing suspect in their car and hit the man with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood councilman accumulates over $200k for re-election

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections are less than three months away and Councilman Alex Padilla has accumulated more money in his campaign coffers than Mayor James T. Butts. Padilla reported on campaign finance forms for period Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 that he has raised $194,000 ending with $244,884 cash on hand. Who has donated to him?
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
2urbangirls.com

Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations

COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
COMPTON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified Superintendent Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident

PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed.D., issued a statement today in Response to August 14 Incident at San Rafael Elementary School. A deeply concerning incident took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, involving a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) custodian and a number of police officers from the Pasadena Police Department at San Rafael Elementary School.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood election controversy covered in local newspaper

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Breeze continues to amplify Inglewood voices by reporting on an unprecedented move by the Inglewood city clerk to demand live scans from potential candidates for mayor and city council in upcoming elections which was first reported by 2UrbanGirls. The newspaper also pointed out that City...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Horvath, Shyne clap back at social media attacks

Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and Mayor Pro Tem Shyne bemoaned the broadsides they frequently received on social media, with Shyne vowing to name names at future City Council meetings. The two took to the podium at Monday night’s council meeting to heir their grievances and defend themselves against the nasty and...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#The County#Board Of Supervisors
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury

Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
coloradoboulevard.net

August 12 Homicide in Pasadena

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At about 10:53 pm, Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” call. By News Desk. PPD officers located an unresponsive male in the street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
PASADENA, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy