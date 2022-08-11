Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
stnonline.com
Chicago School Bus Driver Shortage Worries Parents as First Day of School is Near
As the first day of class approaches, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials struggle to find bus drivers and thousands of students are at risk of having no transportation, reported Block Club Chicago News. About 2,100 CPS students were left without a ride on their first day of school last fall...
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb High School graduate is ready to see the world
Some students across the country are leaving home for the first time to attend college. John Armenta, a DeKalb High School graduate of the class of 2022 will be among them. The first-generation student is going to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and for him it means more than just another set of four walls.
kanecountyconnects.com
Back to School for Kane County Kids
There are 9 public school districts in Kane County. School District U-46 -- starts on August 16 (Kindergarten thru 12th grade students) 37,000 students - 57 schools and programs . Communities - Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne and portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
No driver's license? No problem for Naperville teen making a name for himself as a race car driver
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sophomore in high school and already climbing the IndyCar ladder. That's the reality for one 15-year-old from Naperville, who's part of the Road to Indy Development Program. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the rising racer at his Turn 3 team garage in Mundelein.Fifteen-year-old Christian Weir can't yet drive legally, but already he's got a car with his name on it."It is pretty weird because I first drove a race car at 13, two years before I even had my permit," Weir said. It wasn't necessarily love at first lap for Weir, who was introduced to racing...
Student driver in Roseland grazed in the head by bullet during Driver's ED class
It happened about noon at 113th and Normal in Roseland. There were two students in the car with an instructor from Fenger Academy. A 17-year-old girl was driving when there was gunfire. A bullet grazed the girl’s head.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
wjol.com
Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
WSPY NEWS
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
