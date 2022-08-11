ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy