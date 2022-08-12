ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens

 3 days ago

Police have arrested man wanted for slashing over 40 tires in a neighborhood in Queens over the weekend.

Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly using a knife to slash the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue, between 213th Street and Corporal Kennedy Street, in Bayside.

The incident happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man could be seen bending down next to a car, which hours later had a flat tire.

At one point, the suspect crossed a grassy medium and headed towards a pickup truck, which was left with two flats.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson spoke to some of the car owners impacted by the slashing spree and how much it could cost them.

"Probably upwards of about $200 for each tire," car owner Carlos Cabrera said.

Authorities say the estimated total damage to all the vehicles exceeds $13,000.

Meanwhile, Lazersmith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, 25 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, and 27 counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

He was arraigned on Thursday and has been ordered to return to court in October.

Lazersmith faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 7

zoop
3d ago

Now he has to pay for the damage. When he claims he doesn’t have the money one of his kidneys is surgically removed and sold for a transplant patient and that money used to cover the cost of the damage. He did the damage and one way or another he WILL pay for it. No insurance. It’s his cost. I’m totally serious.

Reply(1)
2
Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Good job NYPD. but I bet our justice system let's him out on bail to do it again? 😮

Reply(1)
4
 

