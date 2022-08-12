Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens

Police have arrested man wanted for slashing over 40 tires in a neighborhood in Queens over the weekend.

Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly using a knife to slash the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue, between 213th Street and Corporal Kennedy Street, in Bayside.

The incident happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man could be seen bending down next to a car, which hours later had a flat tire.

At one point, the suspect crossed a grassy medium and headed towards a pickup truck, which was left with two flats.

"Probably upwards of about $200 for each tire," car owner Carlos Cabrera said.

Authorities say the estimated total damage to all the vehicles exceeds $13,000.

The CDC says the polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples taken from Orange County, New York.

Meanwhile, Lazersmith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, 25 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, and 27 counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

He was arraigned on Thursday and has been ordered to return to court in October.

Lazersmith faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,