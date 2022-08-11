Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
Outdoor Enthusiasts Of Converse County Needs Your Help With The Duncan Ranch Trail
As someone who loves to spend as much time as possible on our local mountain trails, I can appreciate the difference between a well-maintained trail and one that's...not. This winter, I learned how our snowshoe trails are made, and I was very impressed with all the hours that volunteers spend grooming the trails.
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 24 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of...
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash
The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
oilcity.news
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/6/22 – 8/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Cause of Deaths in Double Homicide Appears to Be Shooting, NCSO Offers More Details
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has offered up more information regarding the double homicide that occurred in Natrona County on August 9th. According to a press release from the NCSO, the sheriff's department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 20-26 in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022.
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
wyo4news.com
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
county17.com
Person of interest in Natrona County double-homicide found, was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of double homicide Tuesday night, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,”...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today
The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in Wyoming storms; 70% chance of storms in Casper by Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across western and central Wyoming starting on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The storms could produce some localized heavy rain and flash flooding, the NWS in Riverton added. Storms are likely...
Casper Police Department Hosting ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station
Coming up this evening, local residents have a chance to interact with Casper law enforcement in a fun and entertaining way. The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the information earlier this morning (August 9th, 2022), with a picture and a message that read:. Today is the day! National...
Dog Days of Summer: Washington Pool Hosting ‘Pooch Pool Party’ on Sunday
Nobody on the road. Nobody on the beach. I feel it in the air. The summer's out of reach. Empty lake, empty streets. The sun goes down alone. I'm driving by your house. Though I know you you're not home. And that's because you're at the 'Pooch Pool Party,' hosted...
