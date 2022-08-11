OnlyFans and social media model arrested and charged in boyfriend's death

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaii (TCD) -- An OnlyFans and social media model from Austin, Texas, was arrested in Hawaii after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Miami, Florida.

According to the Hawai'i Police Department, 26-year-old Courtney Clenney was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 9:30 a.m. An arrest warrant was issued for her for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon out of Miami-Dade County, Florida, police said. She was reportedly taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service.

On April 3, Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, in an apartment near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street, WPLG-TV reports.

Clenney's attorney reportedly said the stabbing was done in self-defense. Her attorney told WPLG, "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force. Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter."

According to WPLG, authorities found the victim covered in blood in the apartment. He was reportedly transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Video footage captured by a nearby apartment revealed Clenney splattered with blood on the balcony of the apartment, WPLG reports.

Clenney remains held in the East Hawai'i Detention Center and was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11, police said. She will be extradited back to Florida.

