Read full article on original website
Related
kdmanews.com
Marty Hemstad
Marty Hemstad of Montevideo passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul at the age of 87. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Maria Eckberg officiating. Visitation with the...
kdmanews.com
Marjorie Donahue
Marjorie Donahue, age 82, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Copper Glen Assisted Living in Montevideo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Montevideo with burial following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Wing Bain Funeral Home with a Prayer Service held at 6:45 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.
kdmanews.com
Kathern Bellicot
Kathern “Kathy” Bellicot, age 67, of Clarkfield, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 with family by her side at the Avera Granite Falls Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17th. 2022 from 3:30-6pm at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church, followed by a remembrance and prayer service at 6pm. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.
kdmanews.com
Michael “Mick” Richardson
Michael “Mick” Richardson of Montevideo died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 71. Private services will be held at a later date. Michael Duane Richardson was born on September 9, 1950 in Urbana, MO to Bill and Nadine (Fastle) Richardson. The family moved to Montevideo in 1960 and then Michael would spend some time in Texas. He moved to Montevideo in the 1980’s and was a over the road truck driver.
Comments / 0