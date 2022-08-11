Marjorie Donahue, age 82, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Copper Glen Assisted Living in Montevideo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Montevideo with burial following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Wing Bain Funeral Home with a Prayer Service held at 6:45 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO