Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “very mild symptoms,” he said in a tweet on Monday. “I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” Bourla wrote. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO