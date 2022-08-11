Read full article on original website
KEYT
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’
Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “very mild symptoms,” he said in a tweet on Monday. “I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” Bourla wrote. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
