William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.

LITTLE HOCKING, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO