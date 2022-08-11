ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Boyfriend arrested after missing Oregon woman’s body is found in landfill

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL0rl_0hDwpaMe00

CORVALLIS, Ore. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after his missing girlfriend’s body was found in a landfill earlier this week.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell’s family reported her missing Aug. 5. Two days later, deputies reportedly received information "that Birdzell had been murdered."

The statement alleges Birdzell was "put into the garbage at a local apartment complex." The Violent Crimes Unit reportedly responded to the investigation and concluded she was dead.

Investigators reportedly began searching through the apartment complex’s garbage, and they went to a landfill in Benton County on Aug. 9 to continue searching, where they eventually found Birdzell’s body. Her remains were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, and the coroner reportedly determined her manner of death was homicide. Her cause of death was not released.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Birdzell’s boyfriend, Fabian Albert Hernandez, Aug. 7 on unrelated charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. On Aug. 10, he was additionally charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges "are likely as the investigation continues."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Victims ID’d in deadly crash of stolen vehicle on Highway 293

WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police have identified two people who were found dead in a stolen car off Highway 293 on Wednesday. OSP says Elijah Wilson, 23, of Salem, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound when it left the road near milepost 8 and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Corvallis, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
County
Benton County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Oregon man gets federal prison time after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a man from Oregon was given a federal prison sentence for kidnapping and taking his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, to Rainier, Oregon. A Rainier resident named James Donald Cooley, 61, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison and...
RAINIER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Violent Crime#The Violent Crimes Unit#The Sheriff S Office
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Luyster Jr. found not guilty for murder

The son of a convicted triple-murderer was found not guilty in his own murder trial after he killed his stepfather in apparent self defense. On Aug. 9, a jury convened in Clark County Superior Court unanimously ruled Brent Luyster, Jr. not guilty on a charge of second-degree murder. Luyster had been charged after his stepfather, Luther Moore, was found dead at Moore’s apartment in Amboy on May 25, 2021.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
philomathnews.com

Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon

A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHILOMATH, OR
Gresham Outlook

Alleged Gresham hit-and-run driver faces murder charge

Donald Bighaus, 52, allegedly reversed into bicycling victim after fight, drug body 15 yardsA 52-year-old Gresham man was arraigned on three charges Monday afternoon, Aug. 15, after allegedly swerving to fatally run over a victim following an altercation earlier this month. Donald Bighaus faces charges of second-degree murder, failing to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, and unlawful use of a weapon, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said. The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Rosemary Anderson High School, 2208 S.E. 182nd Ave. in Gresham. According to court documents,...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy