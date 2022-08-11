Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)
Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.
WTAP
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
William (Bill) Ohlinger, aka “Kickstand,” 58, of Normantown, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, on August 11, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1963, in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Janice Yeakley and Fredrick Ohlinger. He leaves behind one sister Crissa...
WTAP
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
Judith A. Beckett, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2022, after an extended stay at Belpre Landing. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia (Eberhardt) Robey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for Dr. William...
WTAP
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Jeremy Ken West, (42) of New Matamoras, OH died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was the son of James J. West Sr. and Cheryl Holpp West. He was a chemical operator at Solvay in St Marys, WV, and a 1998 graduate of Frontier High School. On...
WTAP
Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.
Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart. Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.
WTAP
Obituary: Powell Jr., Howard Dennis
Howard Dennis Powell Jr. passed away on August 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Wood County on April 26, 1946, a son of the late Howard Dennis Powell Sr. and Freda Katherine (Riggs) Powell. Howard was a US Army Veteran and was a retired machine operator for...
WTAP
Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1933, in Lowell, Ohio, to William Nicholas and Eleanor Mary (Dyar) Lang. Pat was a graduate of Lowell...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush
NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
WTAP
Obituary: DeLancey, Robert Reed (Bob)
Robert Reed (Bob) DeLancey, 88, passed away on August 11, 2022. Bob was born September 24, 1933, in Ellenboro, WV. He was the son of the late Earl Van DeLancey and Bessie Blanche Pratt DeLancey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmelene Pearl (Jean) DeLancey, brothers Richard D. DeLancey, Joseph L. DeLancey, and Clarence V. (Buss) DeLancey; sisters Doris Rita Byers and Betty Jean Scott.
WTAP
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
WTAP
First Baptist church hosts Parkersburg Ice Cream Social
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people gathered at the ice cream social who have struggled with problems in the past. But to be at the social that means they all came out in what they think was a better situation for them. This also applies for Dante Burchfield who is...
WTAP
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk. The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose. The event is a free event that will have food,...
WTAP
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet’s begins coordination for Operation Kid’s Soles is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles. The Healthy Community Coalition saw the need for shoes in the area for kids from pre-k through high school. So they thought instead of the kids having to find a way to get shoes why not bring the shoes to them.
WTAP
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
wchstv.com
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
