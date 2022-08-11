Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
wvpublic.org
Infrastructure And A Century Old Newspaper Keeps Kentuckians Informed, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the first major investment in infrastructure projects by the federal government in decades — and West Virginia stands to benefit. Randy Yohe spoke with Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, to understand the current and future state of construction.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 14, 1894: Entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia “Bricktop” Smith was born at Alderson. She performed in Paris in the 1920s and opened her own club, called the Music Box, in 1926.
Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” […]
wvpublic.org
Huntington Receives Grant To Curb Substance Use Disorder, Create Support Network
The city of Huntington will receive a $2 million dollar grant to help curb the substance use epidemic. The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will fund a network that will help case navigators improve outreach to those who have fallen out of care.
Check out the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia for some summer fun
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the newly opened Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia?. If you're a fan of nostalgic summer fun, you'll love the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater at 3948 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.
wvexplorer.com
Little-known monument recalls origins of Farley family in W.Va.
PIPESTEM, W.Va.—Of the tens of thousands of people surnamed "Farley" who can claim to hail from southern West Virginia, almost all come from one place—Old Farley, as it was once known, a quiet farm upon which their ancestor, Drewry Farley, settled. Farley and his wife, Mary (Adkins) Farley,...
West Virginia teachers working with price increase on school supplies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It is an exciting time for many families as a new school year gets underway. But even before then, teachers work to get their classrooms ready to welcome students back. What some people may not realize is that often teachers pay for the bulk of their classroom supplies out of […]
woay.com
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
Metro News
Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
Campbells Creek community comes together to help elderly couple
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — For more than four decades, Stephen and Patty Edens have lived in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. “We’ve never had anything close to this before,” Stephen Edens said. On Monday, they awoke panicked as floodwaters rushed through their yards, destroying everything in sight. “Of course, we thought everything […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
Turbulent paradise claims American attraction
Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
