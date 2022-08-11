ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Infrastructure And A Century Old Newspaper Keeps Kentuckians Informed, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the first major investment in infrastructure projects by the federal government in decades — and West Virginia stands to benefit. Randy Yohe spoke with Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, to understand the current and future state of construction.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
woay.com

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
LEWISBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WOWK 13 News

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
DRINKS
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#State Fair#Barns#Bugs#Hillsboro
WVNS

Local Shrine Clubs raising funds at the state fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– One booth at the State Fair is raising money for charity and changing lives with donations from fairgoers. The Shriners Booth under the grandstand is raising money for the Shriners Children’s hospital. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organization. Donations from events like the State Fair of […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID cases dip more than 500 in W.Va.; three new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvexplorer.com

Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia

A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
wvexplorer.com

Little-known monument recalls origins of Farley family in W.Va.

PIPESTEM, W.Va.—Of the tens of thousands of people surnamed "Farley" who can claim to hail from southern West Virginia, almost all come from one place—Old Farley, as it was once known, a quiet farm upon which their ancestor, Drewry Farley, settled. Farley and his wife, Mary (Adkins) Farley,...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
wvpublic.org

State Of Emergency Declared For Kanawha, Fayette Counties

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties. Excessive rainfall from Sunday night into early Monday caused significant flooding that damaged more than 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout the counties. The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Contractors See Construction Boom, Challenges Ahead

West Virginia contractors and builders say they have never been so busy and have never had so many challenges. They say the future will only bring more work and more concern. Randy Yohe talked about the current and future state of construction with Mike Clowser, Executive Director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia. The organization represents 450 members, from bridge builders to bankers.
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy