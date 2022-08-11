Read full article on original website
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
thecomeback.com
Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news
It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino updates will drive Yankees fans up a wall
You thought the New York Yankees performing like a team watching the playoffs in October was infuriating? Well, how about the return of some demoralizing injury updates?! That’ll do the trick, won’t it?. On Friday, ahead of a much-needed “get right” series against the spiraling Boston Red Sox...
Tommy Pham comes up with quote of the year after one of biggest hits of the year
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham followed up his walk-off double against the New York Yankees with one of the better quotes of the 2022 season.
fantasypros.com
Closer Report: Clay Holmes, Felix Bautista, David Robertson (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome to this week’s edition of the closer report. We have seen the new relievers on new teams for about a week ago as we near the final stretch of the regular season. Here is a look at the chart for this week. Rank Team Closer Change from last...
fantasypros.com
Nick Pratto out of lineup vs Dodgers Sunday
Pratto gets the day off for rest after starting 12 of 13 games this month including six games in five days. Pratto is slashing .200/.305/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, and 12 walks in the first 92 plate appearances of his career. Regular DH Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat fourth on Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. to face suspension after violating the MLB's PED policy
Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be facing a suspension. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Wow! Tatis began a rehab assignment last week and it looked like he was going to have a chance to return to the Padres later this month, but now he will be facing what is reported to be an 80-game suspension. This is quite the news after the Padres made the blockbuster move for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.
fantasypros.com
Tony Gonsolin takes no-hitter seven innings in Dodgers' win Friday night
Tony Gonsolin pitched 6 2/3 innings on Friday, striking out three, walking three, and giving up two hits for one earned run as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 8-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin's win on Friday was his 14th of the season as...
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
fantasypros.com
By The Numbers: Shane McClanahan, Shane Bieber, Aaron Nola (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
There will always be debates about who the best players are at each position. Everyone has their own arguments for why one player is better than another. One way to make a case for who is the best is to present stats and data. On Fangraphs, anyone can view league average statistics. By taking the league averages of K/9, BB/9, K/BB, K-BB, K%, BB%, AVG, WHIP, BABIP, LOB%, ERA, xFIP and SIERA and filtering for players who are league average or better, only 17 qualified pitchers are left.
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals
Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Carlos Correa "will likely opt out of his deal" at the end of the season. Correa is on the Minnesota Twins, and before that he played for the Houston Astors.
