Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news

It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
Nick Pratto out of lineup vs Dodgers Sunday

Pratto gets the day off for rest after starting 12 of 13 games this month including six games in five days. Pratto is slashing .200/.305/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, and 12 walks in the first 92 plate appearances of his career. Regular DH Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat fourth on Sunday.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to face suspension after violating the MLB's PED policy

Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be facing a suspension. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Wow! Tatis began a rehab assignment last week and it looked like he was going to have a chance to return to the Padres later this month, but now he will be facing what is reported to be an 80-game suspension. This is quite the news after the Padres made the blockbuster move for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
By The Numbers: Shane McClanahan, Shane Bieber, Aaron Nola (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

There will always be debates about who the best players are at each position. Everyone has their own arguments for why one player is better than another. One way to make a case for who is the best is to present stats and data. On Fangraphs, anyone can view league average statistics. By taking the league averages of K/9, BB/9, K/BB, K-BB, K%, BB%, AVG, WHIP, BABIP, LOB%, ERA, xFIP and SIERA and filtering for players who are league average or better, only 17 qualified pitchers are left.
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals

Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
