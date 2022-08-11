Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle car crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Hollister area. The post Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]
NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee
At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Groveland Area
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
Suspect hits elderly man with bat at Merced County home, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was […]
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
20-year-old missing man found dead in Sacramento River, authorities say
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old man's body was found on Sunday after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River on Wednesday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 14, 2022. Carlos Estevez, of Oakland, was positively identified by family after deputies responded to a...
calmatters.network
Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton
A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
KSBW.com
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully
MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported.
Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
Comments / 0