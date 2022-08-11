ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

L.A. Weekly

Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]

NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
NEWMAN, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee

At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested after shooting a man.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Groveland Area

Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
GROVELAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose home hit by cars 23 times

Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton

A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
PLEASANTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff

CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully

MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
CERES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA

