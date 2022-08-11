Yes, it's a broad question, but as you look across the landscape of sports in our city it is a fascinating question for just about every team in town. I think the Mariners are where this question has to start because it could be history. Will the Mariners end the 21 year playoff drought? We'll know for sure two months from now and it's all dependent on the action between now and the end of the regular season October 5.

