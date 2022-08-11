Read full article on original website
Seattle police warn of TikTok trend, which shows people how to steal Kia vehicles easily
SEATTLE — Officers have seen a spike in a specific type of car theft they say may be inspired by a TikTok tutorial. The popular social media app trend shows potential thieves how to steal Kia vehicles using a USB drive or cable and other tools in place of a key.
Auburn School District approved to give out free breakfast, lunches through 2026
AUBURN, Wash. — One school district in our area has been approved to give out free school meals for the next several years to all students. The Auburn School District was approved to operate the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through the end of the 2026 school year. This...
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
BBB warns about back-to-school shopping scams as fall semester nears
SEATTLE — Monday is National Back to School Prep Day. This year experts estimate 35 percent of back-to-school shopping will be done online; 65 percent of those purchases will be done with a smartphone. Scammers are already targeting back-to-school shoppers. Inflation is up and back-to-school shopping is in full...
Where will Seattle Sports be two months from today?
Yes, it's a broad question, but as you look across the landscape of sports in our city it is a fascinating question for just about every team in town. I think the Mariners are where this question has to start because it could be history. Will the Mariners end the 21 year playoff drought? We'll know for sure two months from now and it's all dependent on the action between now and the end of the regular season October 5.
