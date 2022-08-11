ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
KIMA TV

BBB warns about back-to-school shopping scams as fall semester nears

SEATTLE — Monday is National Back to School Prep Day. This year experts estimate 35 percent of back-to-school shopping will be done online; 65 percent of those purchases will be done with a smartphone. Scammers are already targeting back-to-school shoppers. Inflation is up and back-to-school shopping is in full...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Where will Seattle Sports be two months from today?

Yes, it's a broad question, but as you look across the landscape of sports in our city it is a fascinating question for just about every team in town. I think the Mariners are where this question has to start because it could be history. Will the Mariners end the 21 year playoff drought? We'll know for sure two months from now and it's all dependent on the action between now and the end of the regular season October 5.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy