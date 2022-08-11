For any crossover fans of amateur golf and the LIV Golf Invitational Series, two names stick out among the field of 312 at the 2022 U.S. Amateur. Arizona State senior David Puig and Thailand’s Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat have competed as amateurs in the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with both making starts at the inaugural event in London back in June. The 54-hole, no cut event at the Centurion Club was Chantananuwat’s lone start, while Puig also competed in last month’s event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO