Golf.com
The simple and ingenius way Will Zalatoris improves his golf swing
Since the moment he arrived on the PGA Tour, you could make a solid case that Will Zalatoris is best ball striker in golf. He’s second in SG: Tree-To-Green this season, averaging over 312 yards off the tee (12th) and hitting more than 70 percent of his greens (8th). It’s why he ranks fourth in birdie average, despite ranking 103rd in SG: Putting.
Golf.com
The right and wrong ways to measure golf club length
Golf club length is easily checked with the correct ruler, but even with the right tools, there are different ways to interpret the information depending on the person doing the measuring. Each method is correct when applied consistently to the process, but there is also a very wrong way to check club length, which causes a lot of confusion.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18
It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
GolfWRX
Rory, JT and Spieth make big equipment changes in Memphis, and Penny Hardaway’s SICK custom clubs
Typically, the FedEx Cup Playoffs mark the start of “slow season” for equipment changes on the PGA Tour. This late in the season, players are already dialed into their gear, focusing on the FedEx Cup prize, and awaiting the off-season to conduct more serious gear testing to make any major changes.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
Golf.com
Why Will Zalatoris’ miracle rock-shot surprised TPC Southwind’s designer
Ron Prichard was glued to the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka at TPC Southwind Sunday evening. He had a couple of good reasons for tuning in. For one, the action was riveting, with Zalatoris and Straka trading blows over three thrilling holes of sudden...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: If your ball goes in a bunker, is it legal to take practice swings that touch the sand in a different bunker?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve heard that if your ball is in a bunker, you can go into another bunker to take practice swings that touch the sand. But I interpret Rule 12.2b as meaning that all bunkers are equally relevant. True?
2022 U.S. Amateur field features two players who have competed in LIV Golf events
For any crossover fans of amateur golf and the LIV Golf Invitational Series, two names stick out among the field of 312 at the 2022 U.S. Amateur. Arizona State senior David Puig and Thailand’s Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat have competed as amateurs in the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with both making starts at the inaugural event in London back in June. The 54-hole, no cut event at the Centurion Club was Chantananuwat’s lone start, while Puig also competed in last month’s event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm explains PGA Tour players' reactions to LIV Golf court ruling
Jon Rahm says he paid "zero attention" to the LIV Golf court ruling and only found out when he saw "10 really nervous people pacing around the room". The 27-year-old Spaniard has always maintained his futures lies on the PGA Tour. Speaking at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational earlier in the season, the former World No.1 insisted he would only talk about the subject once.
Golf.com
Why golfers can learn a lot from Will Zalatoris’ short game
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Watching Will Zalatoris making a clutch putt on his 72nd hole of the FedEx St. Jude Championship — and then two more in the ensuing playoff itself — I was struck by a singular thought:
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf.com
Shaft Education: What you need to know come time to buy a new shaft
Many golfers wrongfully assume that aftermarket shafts are only for serious and/or better golfers who seemingly know or care more about their equipment. Of course, that’s not true — aftermarket shafts (that’s what we call shafts you buy separately or as custom options when you buy a new club) can be advantageous for anyone.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived with a bang. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship -- and its bizarre ending -- was a nice temporary salve to a very strange summer.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent
Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
Golf.com
How Steph Curry inspired Will Zalatoris’ 18th-green celebration
After making a clutch par putt on TPC Southwind’s 18th green on Sunday, Will Zalatoris was fired up. Just as his Titleist Pro V1 fell over the front lip of the cup, the 25-year-old pumped his fist and screamed in celebration. “What are they gonna say now!” he yelled....
