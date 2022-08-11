ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Perkins
4d ago

after the high end, then the low end, what are they saying they'll be more irs agents than in the Marine Corp......really ??????

CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

One-sixth of Biden's new income tax revenue will come from the middle class

When Republicans raised concerns that President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act would sic the IRS on those earning less than $200,000, Democrats still refused to vote for an amendment specifically barring the IRS from doing so. Instead, they had Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pinky-swear not to increase audits on middle- and low-income workers.
Janet Yellen
Charles Rettig
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

An IRS that's armed and dangerous

The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Some earning under $400,000 would see tax burden increase under Manchin-Schumer bill

Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

America's taxpayers don't need more IRS agents and audits, they need better customer service

Friday the House of Representatives is meeting in an unprecedented mid-August session to consider legislation Democrats have dubbed the "Inflation Reduction Act." Economists agree this massive spending package will do little to nothing to curb our 8.5% inflation rate. This package will, however, vastly expand the power of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to conduct costly audits of families and family businesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

IRS Controversially Claims Hiring 87,000 New Agents Won't Mean Higher Audit Rate for the Middle Class

Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate and is now headed to the House for a Friday vote, Republicans have loudly critiqued the IRS-supersizing provisions while Democrats have tried to assure voters that hiring an additional 87,000 tax-collecting agents, as the legislation calls for, will not lead to higher audit rates for middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers:
CONGRESS & COURTS

