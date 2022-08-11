ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked about Biden

By Julia Mueller
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBL4r_0hDwc4w200

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) dismissed questions about whether President Biden should run for a second term in 2024 and underscored the importance for Democrats of winning Senate seats in this year’s midterms.

“I’m not focusing on that,” Schumer said of a Biden 2024 bid on Thursday’s episode of “Joe Madison The Black Eagle” on SiriusXM.

Schumer listed Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio as among the Senate seats he could see flipping to Democrats in November.

“If I got two or three more seats [in the Senate], the bill we did now, as good as it is, would be nothing,” Schumer said, referring the Democrats’ multi-billion dollar climate, health care and tax bill that passed the evenly-divided Senate 50-50 with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaker vote.

The Inflation Reduction Act was the product of an unexpected deal between Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better bill that Manchin stymied.

Now before the House, the bill is aimed at investing in domestic energy and lowering prescription drug costs by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and corporations.

Schumer on Thursday said that, with more Senate seats, Democrats could reach loftier goals.

“We would get childcare. We would get paid family leave, we would get help for heavy elderly home care. We would get the kinds of things that, you know, Joe Manchin was against so we couldn’t do in this bill, we got a lot, but — so please, focus on the 2022 elections and let’s deal with the presidency after that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC4 Columbus

Why is President Joe Biden coming to Ohio?

Above: See President Joe Biden sign the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill Intel said it needed for its Ohio plant. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – President Joe Biden is paying a visit to Ohio in the coming future, and though the exact date is unclear, he did give the reason. The White House said […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Madison
Person
Joe Manchin
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Tax Bill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus Monday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m. The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the age […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy