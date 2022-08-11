Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
KXLY
Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hope man sentenced on meth distribution charge
COEUR d’ALENE – Sean Robert Wathen, 50, was sentenced in United States District Court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Wathen to 138 months in prison and ordered him to serve an additional five years of supervised release. According to court records...
KHQ Right Now
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Community, sheriff's office rally for deputy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Yvonne Cress woke up with a headache and vision loss in one eye, the 35-year-old deputy sheriff and new mom wrote off her symptoms as a migraine. Then her speech became slurred and she lost her balance. Yvonne’s husband, Dan, rushed her to the...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy police presence near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, SWAT on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s heavy police presence right now near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene. Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside. There’s no threat to the public. This is a breaking news story and will...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
KHQ Right Now
Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane Chase Shows Washington law Enforcement's Pursuit Problem
Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36, had to be terminated several...
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
KREM
Four suspects in Coeur d'Alene hate group arrests expected to appear in court on Monday for their arraignment
14 of the 31 men arrested already have trial dates scheduled. The first two trials are expected to begin on Sep. 19.
Woman driving the wrong way on I-90 kills 21-year-old man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man died in a crash near the Spokane International Airport early Saturday morning. Washington State Patrol reports that 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in westbound lane two on I-90 near South Geiger Boulevard and South Grove Road. Driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota, she swerved into the third lane, hitting the 2019 Fiat 500 21-year-old...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
KHQ Right Now
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
Comments / 0