FOX 28 Spokane

SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
OLDTOWN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hope man sentenced on meth distribution charge

COEUR d’ALENE – Sean Robert Wathen, 50, was sentenced in United States District Court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Wathen to 138 months in prison and ordered him to serve an additional five years of supervised release. According to court records...
HOPE, ID
KHQ Right Now

15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Community, sheriff's office rally for deputy

COEUR d’ALENE — When Yvonne Cress woke up with a headache and vision loss in one eye, the 35-year-old deputy sheriff and new mom wrote off her symptoms as a migraine. Then her speech became slurred and she lost her balance. Yvonne’s husband, Dan, rushed her to the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman driving the wrong way on I-90 kills 21-year-old man

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man died in a crash near the Spokane International Airport early Saturday morning. Washington State Patrol reports that 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in westbound lane two on I-90 near South Geiger Boulevard and South Grove Road. Driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota, she swerved into the third lane, hitting the 2019 Fiat 500 21-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA

