Sullivan County, TN

supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police ask public for help in shooting investigation

Johnson City Police are asking the public for help following a shooting last week at Monarch Apartments that left one injured. According to a report, the JCPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night at around 11:30, where one person was shot in the leg in the hallway of the third floor.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

VSP: Second person has died from injuries in Norton house fire

The Virginia State Police says a second person has died from injuries sustained in a weekend house fire in Norton that the agency has preliminarily classified as accidental. Michelle L. Barnett, 43, died Monday at a burn center in North Carolina after receiving initial treatment locally. The agency said a 22-year-old female occupant is being cared for at the same facility.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash

UPDATE: Traffic is back open to one lane in each direction. “HAPPYS UPDATE 8/15/22 AT 2:54PM – Traffic on North Main Street is open, but down to one lane each way as contractors continue to work to remove debris. Expect traffic delays or take alternate routes until further notice.”
MARION, VA
supertalk929.com

$10M for Hard Rock Bristol means $704K for localities

The Virginia Lottery reports the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock posted $12 million in adjusted gross revenue for its first month of operation. Consumers played the slots the most with a $10 million take during those weeks while table games at the facility on Gate City Highway saw $1.4 million in wagers.
BRISTOL, VA

