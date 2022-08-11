A Lower Kuskokwim School District program is helping recruit local teachers and preserve the culture of the Y-K Delta

Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Fire at apartment complex in western Alaska kills 3 people
Bethel, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say people have been killed in a fire that broke out at a low-income apartment complex in the western Alaska town of Bethel. KYUK reports that the town's fire chief said another two people were taken to the hospital after the fire broke out early Friday morning at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex.
KYUK
Housing residents wake to an overnight fire that killed 3 and destroyed 2 apartments
At the Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority Low Rent Unit apartment complex in Bethel, many residents have been awake since 4 a.m. “I kept smelling something burning and I had guests at my place. I go, 'are you smoking cigarettes?' They said, 'we don't smoke cigarettes. And we smell that too.' So I went outside. I started seeing smoke coming out of the other apartment. And right away I call 911," said Galen Frank.
