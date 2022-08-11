MAFS star KC Osbourne has announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Blake Spriggs. “Engaged and so happy 💜💍 @blakespriggs Thank you for being the light in my life. You are the kindest and most supportive person I have ever met. I always prayed I would get my fairytale and I can’t believe it’s finally come true.💫 💜 From the bottom of my heart thank you for making me so happy you are going to be the best dad and husband ever 🙏🏼 💫 Love you,” KC wrote on Instagram alongside a loved up photo of her and Blake.

