Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Popular MAFS star announces her engagement with sweet post
MAFS star KC Osbourne has announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Blake Spriggs. “Engaged and so happy 💜💍 @blakespriggs Thank you for being the light in my life. You are the kindest and most supportive person I have ever met. I always prayed I would get my fairytale and I can’t believe it’s finally come true.💫 💜 From the bottom of my heart thank you for making me so happy you are going to be the best dad and husband ever 🙏🏼 💫 Love you,” KC wrote on Instagram alongside a loved up photo of her and Blake.
Aussie influencer slammed for degrading a homeless man for TikTok post
Aussie influencer Luke Erwin is under fire after “showering” a man with $5 bills, telling him not to go “on a f***ing bender” with the money, and posting a video of the exchange to his TikTok profile. In the video, Luke appears to find a homeless...
50 Cent shoots down claims The Game wrote ‘What Up Gansta’
50 Cent has shot down claims that The Game wrote the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ track ‘What Up Gangsta’. Appearing on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in New York yesterday, 50 Cent debunked a claim that The Game penned the 2003 song ‘What Up Gangsta’.
2023 MAFS brides spotted filming at $150 million Sydney mansion
The post-show drama for 2022 MAFS may still be thriving, but producers have already moved on to the upcoming season, with the brides being spotted filming at a seriously expensive mansion in Sydney. Daily Mail captured photos of the upcoming brides shooting their Hens party at Centennial Park’s $15 million...
Wild Michael Jackson statue in Brazil is getting some reactions on Twitter
A recent picture posted on Twitter of a Michael Jackson statue in Brazil has illicited some hilarious reactions from Twitter users. Recently, the statue in Brazil that commemorates Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ which was filmed in the same location, was uncovered by Twitter.
