Anchorage police say death of Buckland man found naked on beach was noncriminal, but family wants a closer look

Erin Pierce
4d ago
It’s sad how the native people are treated by law enforcement. It needs to change! They need to reopen this investigation. I’m not a indigenous person but I still see how these cases are handled and it’s not right.
DedeT
4d ago
Really Very SAD on apd part in closing this! Non criminal? Why did witnesses say they heard arguing? SAD! But I'm sure if this was a "white" person it wouldn't have closed so soon!
Guest
4d ago
Natives and Europeans are treated bad by everyone. If he was african or pacofic islander, he would get royal privileged investigation. So sad.
Comments / 7