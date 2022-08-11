ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Cheddar News

Big NFL Betting Numbers Expected Ahead of 2022 Season

We are less than a month away from the return of the NFL, and it will come as online gambling continues to surge across the country. Earlier this year, New York approved online sports betting, which will allow state residents to place bets on the NFL throughout an entire season for the first time ever. The change, along with online gambling recently becoming legal elsewhere, will likely lead to record levels of sports betting on pro football this year. “We will no doubt see the most sports betting wagers in the history of regulated American online sports betting in a few weeks when the NFL Week One kicks off,” says Charles Gillespie, founder and CEO of Gambling.com Group, as he joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what to expect in sports betting this football season.
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

Browns lose starting center Harris for season, placed on IR

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns lost their new man in the middle. Starting center Nick Harris was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the season with a knee injury suffered on the second snap of Cleveland’s exhibition opener last week in Jacksonville. Harris, who was slotted to replace JC Tretter after the Browns released the reliable veteran center after five seasons, got hurt while dropping back to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson when his knee gave out and he crumpled to the grass. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Harris’ injury, and the team has not disclosed whether he’s undergone surgery. Harris was seeking a second opinion before opting for an operation.
CLEVELAND, OH
