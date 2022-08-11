The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO