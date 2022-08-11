Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
Elmo Fire update: Aug. 14
A total of eight structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which began on July 29 west of Elmo along Highway 28.
Flathead Beacon
‘To Live in a Burning World’
Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
Whitefish Pilot
tinyhousetalk.com
Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana
Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
Volunteers sought for cleanup on three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers to help clean up the three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River. There are lots of ways to participate: hiking along the shoreline, floating sections or scuba diving. The 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. with a celebration and prize giveaway hosted at Sacred Waters Brewing in Kalispell from 4 - 8 p.m. Prizes from event sponsors include half‐day guided fishing and rafting trips, an evening sailing cruise and outdoor gear. Grab a friend, recruit club members, or rally the family and help keep our favorite places clean while enjoying a good time. Individuals or teams interested in helping to clean up the three forks of the Flathead River need to email info@flatheadrivers.org. More information can be found at www.flatheadrivers.org/events.
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
mycouriertribune.com
Three people killed following pickup v. motorcycle crash near Browning
BROWNING, Mont. - Three people were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Browning Friday night. The woman was driving a Chevy Silverado on Secondary 464 and was passing another car when it hit a motorcycle head-on, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Containment at Elmo Fire grows to 75%
The Friday morning update shows containment of the Elmo Fire has grown to 75% contained with no growth seen on the blaze.
Flathead Beacon
Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition
By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
Summit Nature Center invites visitors to see landscape through eyes of a naturalist
On the summit of Big Mountain, it is common to hear questions like “Is that Glacier?” or “Can we see Canada?” from visitors and residents alike. To help answer those questions and educate people about various aspects of the northwest Montana ecosystem, the Flathead Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort partner to operate the Summit Nature Center. Behind a table loaded with information about bears, forest fires and leave no trace principles along with animal pelts and wildflowers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic Forest Service rangers who enthusiastically share information. The rangers provide answers and help people realize how special and valuable...
City Council preview for Aug. 15
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Aug. 15 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -A public hearing for various aspects of the FY23 budget, tax levy and assessments -Consideration of a resolution to accept and approve the municipal budget for the City...
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Not here to survive, but to thrive — IV Element Project offers holistic health care approach
As a holistic wellness center that specializes in intravenous therapy and alternative medicine, The IV Element Project is looking to revitalize the way people view health care in Whitefish. Dr. Janna Hibler, a licensed naturopathic doctor with an additional master's degree in nutrition, has practiced medicine for around 10 years and recently opened her own space in downtown Whitefish. Hibler has personally witnessed the benefits of IV therapy in her own experience as well as through numerous clients. And the services offered at The IV Element reach even further as Hibler also provides vitamin shots, personalized nutrition services, gut health consultations...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Flathead Electric Co-op celebrates 25 years of Roundup for Safety grants
After 25 years and $4.3 million given to local projects, Flathead Electric Co-op is celebrating their Roundup for Safety program. The program asks co-op members if they would like to round-up their bills to the nearest dollar. Those funds then get divided out on a monthly basis by a board of nine people from different areas in the Flathead. The total cost for the program per household is around $6, but the grants can have a priceless reach, according to Flathead Electric Co-op Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Stone. She said the co-op learned of similar programs in the 1990s when staff visited...
Looking Back for August 3
50 Years Ago August 3, 1972 Dave Draeger’s first base glove snapped shut on the ball and the Whitefish Babe Ruth All Stars were the Montana State Champions, destined for a trip to Pendleton, Oregon, and the regional playoffs. Whitefish’s 5-2 victory over the Glendive All Stars came as the climax to a 14-strikeout, two-hit performance by ace Whitefish pitcher Paul Torgison. 40 Years Ago August 5, 1982 Local authorities were puzzling this week over how a camper in the South Fork received severe injuries as he slept in his sleeping bag near a backcountry road. Stanley Hilling of Kalispell said he thought he had...
Legals for August, 10 2022
No. 2654 CITY OF WHITEFISH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET AND PROPERTY TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS The Whitefish City Council has completed the City's preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023, its proposed final budget for fiscal year 2023, the appropriations, tax levy and assessments, and possible budget amendments for fiscal year 2022, which have been placed on file and are open to inspection in the City Clerk's office located at 418 E. 2nd Street. At the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council to be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:10 p.m. in the Whitefish City Council...
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Whitefish Pilot
