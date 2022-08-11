Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
theadvocate.com
3 teenagers injured in overnight shooting in Fairfields area, police say
Three teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting in the Fairfields area, Baton Rouge Police said. Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Madison Avenue and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life threatening. No other...
theadvocate.com
Ascension man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to raping 12-year-old girl
A Gonzales-area man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl, taking a plea agreement with prosecutors that avoided the risk of the death penalty. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies had arrested Sean Czwakiel, 34, in April 2019 after a complaint from the girl,...
theadvocate.com
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
theadvocate.com
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
theadvocate.com
Clinton 10th grader happy to be alive, credits friend and strangers who rushed to her after crash
Alexis Welch and her family have a long list of people to thank for saving her life after a side-by-side vehicle accident that resulted in the amputation of her lower left arm. At the top of that list is her childhood friend Adriana Hall and three strangers who responded to...
theadvocate.com
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard
Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police officer hospitalized after being run over, dragged 100 feet during traffic stop
A Lafayette police officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after being run over and dragged about 100 feet according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they witnessed being operated recklessly about 1:20 a.m. in the 400...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022
Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022
As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
theadvocate.com
Running for office: Zachary mayor
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid has put his hat into the ring for the city's mayor's job. "Living in this community almost my entire life, I’ve seen it grow and thrive," McDavid said in an announcement. "I’ve also seen the challenges we’ve overcome and those that remain on the horizon. Whether it’s rapid housing growth or crime creeping in from neighboring communities, the next five years will determine the long-term future of Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like
The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
theadvocate.com
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
theadvocate.com
School giveaway evolves into community, family event
The nation embraced the No Child Left Behind initiative a few decades ago, but an East Feliciana Parish event morphed one step further to include every possible family member. The Community Appreciation Festival, held Aug. 6, focused on needs, resources and solutions for all ages. The effort was hosted by...
theadvocate.com
Free haircuts, school supplies, immunizations and entertainment part of Ascension 4 Youth Fest
Ascension Parish sheriff's office Lt. Jeff LeGrange and Capt. Tony Tureau served hamburgers while students picked up school supplies Aug. 6 at the Ascension 4 Youth Fest at the Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. Youth Fest visitors walked between different booths to pick up school supplies and community resource information....
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
