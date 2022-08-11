ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire

A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
3 teenagers injured in overnight shooting in Fairfields area, police say

Three teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting in the Fairfields area, Baton Rouge Police said. Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Madison Avenue and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life threatening. No other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022

As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Running for office: Zachary mayor

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid has put his hat into the ring for the city's mayor's job. "Living in this community almost my entire life, I’ve seen it grow and thrive," McDavid said in an announcement. "I’ve also seen the challenges we’ve overcome and those that remain on the horizon. Whether it’s rapid housing growth or crime creeping in from neighboring communities, the next five years will determine the long-term future of Zachary.
ZACHARY, LA
Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like

The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored

The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
School giveaway evolves into community, family event

The nation embraced the No Child Left Behind initiative a few decades ago, but an East Feliciana Parish event morphed one step further to include every possible family member. The Community Appreciation Festival, held Aug. 6, focused on needs, resources and solutions for all ages. The effort was hosted by...
CLINTON, LA
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

