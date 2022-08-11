Zachary Police Chief David McDavid has put his hat into the ring for the city's mayor's job. "Living in this community almost my entire life, I’ve seen it grow and thrive," McDavid said in an announcement. "I’ve also seen the challenges we’ve overcome and those that remain on the horizon. Whether it’s rapid housing growth or crime creeping in from neighboring communities, the next five years will determine the long-term future of Zachary.

