abc7amarillo.com
Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Tascosa Rebels
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels head into the 2022 football season with some question marks after losing the star that was Major Everhart, however they still have plenty of other stars looking to rise and bring the rest of the team with them. A couple of those stars would include, seniors Avion Carter […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council to Hold Meeting This Week
After an extra week away, Amarillo City Council will be back for a meeting this Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Here are a few things on the upcoming agenda that you need to know. There will be a consideration of a lease agreement with the family of the late AJ Swope to open a memorial park for first responders.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City of Amarillo: Public Hearings Cancelled to ‘Allow Council Additional Time to Review’
City of Amarillo officials have responded to inquiries made by The Amarillo Pioneer last week regarding the cancellation of planned public hearings on the proposed 2022/2023 city budget and tax rate. Responding to an email from The Amarillo Pioneer, City of Amarillo Communications Manager David Henry said the following about...
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
Student meal rates return this school year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements. According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based […]
KFDA
Canyon leaders vote to lower property taxes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders voted to lower the city’s property tax rate but collections should be up because of property value increases. The current rate is 42 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That will go down 2 cents. But tax revenue will go up about...
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
kgncnewsnow.com
Canyon Tax Rate To Lower
Property taxes are going down in Canyon. The city voted to lower the property tax rate but the collections are expected to go up because of the property tax increase. The current rate is 42 cents per 100 dollars of property value. That lowers it down by 2 cents. Still,...
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
