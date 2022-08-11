ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
TEXAS STATE
101.9 The Bull

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Tascosa Rebels

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels head into the 2022 football season with some question marks after losing the star that was Major Everhart, however they still have plenty of other stars looking to rise and bring the rest of the team with them. A couple of those stars would include, seniors Avion Carter […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council to Hold Meeting This Week

After an extra week away, Amarillo City Council will be back for a meeting this Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Here are a few things on the upcoming agenda that you need to know. There will be a consideration of a lease agreement with the family of the late AJ Swope to open a memorial park for first responders.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
AMARILLO, TX
College Sports
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student meal rates return this school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements. According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon leaders vote to lower property taxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders voted to lower the city’s property tax rate but collections should be up because of property value increases. The current rate is 42 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That will go down 2 cents. But tax revenue will go up about...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Canyon Tax Rate To Lower

Property taxes are going down in Canyon. The city voted to lower the property tax rate but the collections are expected to go up because of the property tax increase. The current rate is 42 cents per 100 dollars of property value. That lowers it down by 2 cents. Still,...
CANYON, TX
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
AMARILLO, TX

