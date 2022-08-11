Read full article on original website
WKTV
Things get "corny" in Schuyler
Schuyler, N.Y.-- The 22nd annual Schuyler Car and Corn Extravaganza kicked off Saturday afternoon. This year's festival featured bounce houses, a dog show, car show, ax throwing competitions and of course, plenty of corn. The festival will run until dusk on Saturday, when fireworks will take place.
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
Free outdoor movie nights to be held along Erie Canal
In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits.
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
Fulton Block Builder Block Celebrations Begin
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes. Michelle Narad is the Block leader for a very active group near Lanigan School...
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
localsyr.com
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
iheartoswego.com
Elaine L. Miller – August 11, 2022
Elaine L. Miller, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 11, 2022, at the St. Luke Health Services with her husband Carl by her side. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Asa and Gladys (Metcalf) Laurent and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
localsyr.com
Soar through the sky in Fulton on a Ford Trimotor
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will have the first-ever mass-produced airliner in Fulton, N.Y. and they are inviting people to board the flight!. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928, and the aircraft calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville-Oneida County Fair showcases attendance increase for 2022
BOONVILLE- The 134th annual Boonville-Oneida County Fair is in the books and fair officials are happy to reveal this year an increase for attendance. From Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31, the fairgrounds witnessed 46,559 attendees flock through the gates, which is just over a 15% increase from prior numbers, according to the fair office.
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
cnycentral.com
Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot
Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles
January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
