January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.

