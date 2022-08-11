ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

KU Sports

Kansas to hold open football practice Saturday morning

The Kansas football team will host a free, open practice at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, just shy of two weeks before the season begins. Gates will open at 8 a.m. with the practice scheduled to begin 30 minutes later. Seating will be available on the west side of the stadium, under the press box and tower, with beverages available for purchase and restrooms open on the lower level.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas volleyball opens 2022 season ranked 23rd in AVCA poll

The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. That news came Monday night, when the first AVCA poll of the season was released with the Jayhawks ranked in the No. 23 spot.
LAWRENCE, KS

