L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom
It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
theavtimes.com
Palmdale Regional appoints new CEO
PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center has named Nana Deeb as chief executive officer (CEO). A healthcare executive with more than 20 years’ experience, Deeb brings a strong track record of empowering teams, improving quality and delivering service line growth, hospital officials said in a news release. Deeb...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Memorial Hospital Offers New Life-Saving Device
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center recently began offering the WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Implant device. This life-saving implant reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). An estimated seven million...
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
theavtimes.com
More live concert performances announced for AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival
LANCASTER – Grammy award-winning rock band Train and three beloved Hispanic bands have joined the live concert lineup for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Train will take the stage on opening night, Friday, Sept. 23. The multi-platinum rockers from San...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale hospital’s new CEO has past Valley experience
PALMDALE — Nana Deeb has been appointed chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, following the May retirement of former CEO Dick Allen. Deeb comes to the center with more than 20 years experience as a healthcare executive, most recently at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care, where she served as CEO, the past two years, according to the announcement from Palmdale Regional.
Santa Monica Mirror
Construction Begins on Michigan Avenue Affordable Housing Development
The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall. A new affordable housing project has begun construction in Santa Monica as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall at 1413 Michigan Avenue near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Pico Neighborhood. This...
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles looking for professional cuddlers for neonatal ICU
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There's no question that at any given hospital, the neonatal ICU has babies in need of medical car. But babies also need love and comfort and unfortunately some may not have parents available. "It was really hard as a parent to try to be bedside 100 percent of the time and sometimes we would miss," Dan Granger told CBSLA...
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?
In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
theavtimes.com
Continued COVID precautions urged after LA County moves to ‘medium’ virus category
One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents Friday to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high. The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
COVID rates still high after LA County moves to ‘medium’ category
One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents Friday to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high. The County moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Santa Clarita Radio
Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got a...
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
