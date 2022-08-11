Children's Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There's no question that at any given hospital, the neonatal ICU has babies in need of medical car. But babies also need love and comfort and unfortunately some may not have parents available. "It was really hard as a parent to try to be bedside 100 percent of the time and sometimes we would miss," Dan Granger told CBSLA...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO