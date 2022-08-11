Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
cltampa.com
Photos: All the bands and people we saw in St. Pete at Daddy Kool Records' punk-rock flea market
Last weekend, Lakeland's punk-rock flea market headed across the bridge to St. Petersburg to host its (mostly) air conditioned party at Daddy Kool Records. In addition to dozens of vendors, five Florida-based bands—including Ft. Myers' Except You, Silver Alert, Orlando's Suck Brick Kid, Kick Dicker and Big Sad—braved the midday heat and thrashed on Daddy Kool's outdoor stage at this free, all-ages show.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert headed to Amalie Arena
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are headed to Amalie Arena in November.
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida
Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Bubba’s 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!
From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
Queena's story featured in Lifetime show 14 years after library attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Queena Phu has been an inspiration to the Tampa Bay community since surviving a 2008 attack outside a Brandon library that changed her life forever. And Monday night, the world got to hear her story in a Lifetime true crime series. Queena was featured on the...
995qyk.com
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next?
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next? All started at the The Seminole Hard Rock Casino. A man gambling won a big $53,000 haul. Was he happy? Yep. Was he celebrating and taking pictures with his cash? Again, yes. Hotel surveillance cameras show the man getting in to a cab, and being followed by 3 men in an Alpha Romeo (nice car) all the way to his hotel in Tampa after 1am. Hotel cameras show the men follow and try to rob the lucky, then maybe not so lucky gambler. There was a struggle, and it looks like the suspects got away with only about $10,000 in cash. No arrests yet, and we’re not sure how much of the cash the Tampa gambler saved.. But lots of camera footage. And, the Alpha Romeo. Source TBT.
cltampa.com
New halal spot comes to Temple Terrace, Bad Mother cafe debuts in St. Pete, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
Located inside of downtown St. Pete’s Station House, a multifaceted co-work building, Bad Mother celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 6. The coffee bar is now open out of the first floor location that speciality tea spot Tebella recently occupied, and offers a variety of seating amongst Station House’s different co-work spaces and private offices. Every six weeks, the multi-roaster cafe will showcase a different roaster behind its bar—as it currently features beans from Pinellas Park-based Eastlick Coffee Co. Guests can order a variety of espresso-based drinks like lattes, americanos and cortados alongside drip coffee, iced coffee and teas like Thai iced tea, matcha and oolong chai. Sweet treats and other small plates available at Bad Mother are provided by The Burg’s resident bagel slinger, Pete’s General. In addition to local brews, Bad Mother also offers a curated pour over menu that features five speciality coffees from around the world. Downtown St. Pete’s newest coffee shop is now open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
ABC Action News
Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
QSR Web
California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location
Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
macaronikid.com
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Public input wanted on possible Clearwater aerial gondola study
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Getting to and from downtown Clearwater to Clearwater Beach could become a little easier if a plan being studied by the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority comes to fruition. They are studying the possibility of offering an aerial gondola as a mode of public transportation to...
Spot lights downtown? Woke up this am and saw this in the sky. Any one know why/what for?
Usually used for public event attention fetching. At one time common with predatory car loans at places like Nissan and Chrysler. It’s just a party you weren’t invited too :)
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million
An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
