Tampa, FL

cltampa.com

Photos: All the bands and people we saw in St. Pete at Daddy Kool Records' punk-rock flea market

Last weekend, Lakeland's punk-rock flea market headed across the bridge to St. Petersburg to host its (mostly) air conditioned party at Daddy Kool Records. In addition to dozens of vendors, five Florida-based bands—including Ft. Myers' Except You, Silver Alert, Orlando's Suck Brick Kid, Kick Dicker and Big Sad—braved the midday heat and thrashed on Daddy Kool's outdoor stage at this free, all-ages show.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
doingmoretoday.com

Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida

Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Bubba's 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!

From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next?

Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next? All started at the The Seminole Hard Rock Casino. A man gambling won a big $53,000 haul. Was he happy? Yep. Was he celebrating and taking pictures with his cash? Again, yes. Hotel surveillance cameras show the man getting in to a cab, and being followed by 3 men in an Alpha Romeo (nice car) all the way to his hotel in Tampa after 1am. Hotel cameras show the men follow and try to rob the lucky, then maybe not so lucky gambler. There was a struggle, and it looks like the suspects got away with only about $10,000 in cash. No arrests yet, and we’re not sure how much of the cash the Tampa gambler saved.. But lots of camera footage. And, the Alpha Romeo. Source TBT.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

New halal spot comes to Temple Terrace, Bad Mother cafe debuts in St. Pete, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news

Located inside of downtown St. Pete’s Station House, a multifaceted co-work building, Bad Mother celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 6. The coffee bar is now open out of the first floor location that speciality tea spot Tebella recently occupied, and offers a variety of seating amongst Station House’s different co-work spaces and private offices. Every six weeks, the multi-roaster cafe will showcase a different roaster behind its bar—as it currently features beans from Pinellas Park-based Eastlick Coffee Co. Guests can order a variety of espresso-based drinks like lattes, americanos and cortados alongside drip coffee, iced coffee and teas like Thai iced tea, matcha and oolong chai. Sweet treats and other small plates available at Bad Mother are provided by The Burg’s resident bagel slinger, Pete’s General. In addition to local brews, Bad Mother also offers a curated pour over menu that features five speciality coffees from around the world. Downtown St. Pete’s newest coffee shop is now open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
TAMPA, FL
QSR Web

California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location

Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
CLEARWATER, FL
macaronikid.com

Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach

Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million

An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
TAMPA, FL

