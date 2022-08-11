Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO