Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
Work Nearly Complete on WSU’s Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd
Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
Constitution Day Reading at U.S. District Courthouse on Sept. 16th
Constitution Day is on September 17th, celebrating the anniversary of the day the Constitutional Convention signed and formally adopted the United States Constitution in 1787. This year marks the 235th anniversary of the event. Community members are invited to a ceremonial reading of the U.S. Constitution on the east steps...
August 14, 2022
August 14, 2022

Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town. Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita's Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard. One dead,...
Driver dies in car fire in Reno County
Crews found one person dead after a car fire that touched off a grass fire in southeastern Reno County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Riverview Drive and Parallel Road, north of the Cheney Reservoir. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports...
Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club
Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town
Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greeley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
