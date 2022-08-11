ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase

According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash

The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County, WY
Natrona County, WY
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/22 – 8/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today

The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire

A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County’s population is getting older

The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casting Calls for Models in Casper

Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
