Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase
According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash
The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Teenager Was Among Two Victims in Natrona County Double Homicide
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the two victims in the double homicide-investigation that is currently ongoing in Natrona County. The two victims were identified as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson. Next of kin for both victims have been identified and autopsies have been scheduled. Early...
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/22 – 8/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today
The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
Casper Police Department Hosting ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station
Coming up this evening, local residents have a chance to interact with Casper law enforcement in a fun and entertaining way. The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the information earlier this morning (August 9th, 2022), with a picture and a message that read:. Today is the day! National...
Vista Auto Acquires Nissan of Casper, Most Employees Remain
Vista Auto announced on Friday that it has acquired ownership of Nissan of Casper. That's according to a press release from from the company, who announced the purchase almost a year after after acquiring Foss Toyota, in December of 2021. "Our hope is that we get to be able to...
See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party
On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
Casper Videographer Captures Incredible Time-Lapse Video of Lightning Storm
Casper was awarded a light show courtesy of Mother Nature on Thursday (with an encore presentation on Friday!) and anybody with a cellphone captured as much footage as they could. The photos and videos that found their way to the internet were fine (including the video captured by yours truly),...
Natrona County Library Now Has a Podcast Studio You Can Use for Free
If you've been thinking about starting your own podcast or video blog, now is the time to take it to the next step. The Natrona County Library now has a studio, with professional quality equipment, that you can learn how to use and it won't cost you a penny. The...
Natrona County’s population is getting older
The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
Dog Days of Summer: Washington Pool Hosting ‘Pooch Pool Party’ on Sunday
Nobody on the road. Nobody on the beach. I feel it in the air. The summer's out of reach. Empty lake, empty streets. The sun goes down alone. I'm driving by your house. Though I know you you're not home. And that's because you're at the 'Pooch Pool Party,' hosted...
