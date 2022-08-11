You don't have to wait until lunchtime to bite into the swoon-worthy fresh corn tortillas from Maíz.The small tortilleria at Pike Place Market now serves breakfast from 8-11am.Details: The breakfast menu revolves largely around chilaquiles and egg tacos, but you can also order a beautiful cup of fruit spiced with Tajín and chamoy. Bonus: You then can happily dig into your chilaquiles at the counter by the window, while you watch tourists wait in the never-ending line for the "original" Starbucks next door. Trust me, this breakfast spot is far superior. Details: 1914 Pike Place. Open Tuesday through Sunday. Maiz' storefront in Pike Place Market. Photo: Melissa Santos Everyone in this line for the "original" Starbucks watched me shove my face with chilaquiles. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO