Police calls

LIMA POLICE

Terrace Court, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Wednesday.

1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

South Metcalf Street and West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Officers responded to an injury accident Wednesday.

500 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

100 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Wednesday.

300 block of East Market Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A report of destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.

1400 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Wednesday.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

Baxter Street and West Eureka Street, Lima — A report of an assault was investigated Wednesday.

North Main Street and West Grand Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Wednesday.

1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A report of destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence late Wednesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a stabbing late Wednesday.

400 block of East O’Connor Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage early Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A report of drug abuse was investigated Wednesday.

2200 block of Augusta Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Wednesday.

900 block of Williams Street, Lima — A report of criminal damage was investigated Wednesday.

4800 block of Hummingbird Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

1600 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

300 block of Colony Trail, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.