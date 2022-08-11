ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA POLICE

Terrace Court, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Wednesday.

1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

South Metcalf Street and West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Officers responded to an injury accident Wednesday.

500 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

100 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Wednesday.

300 block of East Market Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A report of destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.

1400 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Wednesday.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

Baxter Street and West Eureka Street, Lima — A report of an assault was investigated Wednesday.

North Main Street and West Grand Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Wednesday.

1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A report of destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence late Wednesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a stabbing late Wednesday.

400 block of East O’Connor Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage early Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A report of drug abuse was investigated Wednesday.

2200 block of Augusta Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Wednesday.

900 block of Williams Street, Lima — A report of criminal damage was investigated Wednesday.

4800 block of Hummingbird Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

1600 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

300 block of Colony Trail, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

The Lima News

Community donations make back-to-school easier

LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
LIMA, OH
