Crypto Venture Firm Dragonfly Acquires Hedge Fund Backed By A16z, Sequoia
Cryptocurrency-focused venture capitalist Dragonfly has purchased its first digital assets hedge fund firm backed by Sequoia and a16z. The acquisition, MetaStable, founded in 2014, is one of the oldest and highest-performing crypto hedge funds. MetaStable was an early investor in Ethereum, Filecoin and Algorand — at one point raking in a return in excess of 500%.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: T. Rowe Price Adds Digital Assets Strategy Head
Former WisdomTree director of digital assets and commodity operations joins largest crypto exchange. Hedge fund figure Blue Macellari joined T. Rowe Price as its head of digital assets strategy, she revealed on LinkedIn Thursday. “This is what adoption looks like,” Macellari wrote in the post. Macellari spent the last...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space
Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
Polkadot-Powered Stablecoin Tanks As Hackers Mint 1.3B Tokens
Hackers minted themselves 1.3 billion aUSD tokens on Sunday, sending the dollar-pegged stablecoin as low as $0.07 on KuCoin. Polkadot-powered stablecoin acala dollar (aUSD) crashed to below 10 cents on Sunday after hackers minted 1.3 billion of the tokens for free. The stablecoin’s issuing network Acala voted to suspend functionality...
