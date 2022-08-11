Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Aegon raises capital, cash flow forecasts in boost to shares
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow on Thursday after a quarterly earnings beat, lifting its shares more than 8%.
Hedge Fund Manager Who Made 175% in 2020: Has Seen A 'Breathtaking Rally' In CDS And Bonds, But There Are Concerns
Saba Capital, is a New York-based hedge fund run by Boaz Weinstein, who is known for betting against junk-rated corporate credit. What Happened: That philosophy proved to work during the bond sell-off triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Saba Capital made 175% gains in 2020, while everyone else was losing millions.
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
blockworks.co
Paradigm and FTX Team Up To Launch Crypto Futures Spread Trading
Deal to allow “cash-and-carry” trades follows liquidity platform’s integrations with Bybit and Deribit in February. Liquidity platform Paradigm has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to launch spread trading, allowing users to take advantage of pricing dislocations with “cash-and-carry” plays. involve buying one security and selling...
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
CNBC
Investors are piling into high-yield bonds. What to know before adding 'junk' to your portfolio
With a recent influx of money pouring into high-yield bonds, financial experts urge caution before piling in. High-yield bonds typically have greater default risk than investment-grade bonds because issuers may be less likely to cover interest payments and loans by the maturity date. Investors have been pouring money into high-yield...
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the era of stagflation is here and central banks are setting a trap in trying to normalize policy
The global economy is headed into a stagflation era, top economist Nouriel Roubini said. "The world economy is undergoing a radical regime shift," he wrote Tuesday, declaring the end of the Great Moderation. Roubini warned central banks may find themselves in a "debt-trap" as they try to normalize monetary policies.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022
Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
Ultrawealthy investors are pouring their money back into stocks, according to elite Tiger 21 membership club
Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and chairman of Tiger 21, said in an interview with CNBC that the exclusive network’s wealthy members were pouncing on opportunities despite their recession fears.
blockworks.co
Mycelium to Launch Perpetual Swaps Following Tracer DAO Merge
The merge with its core service provider will allow Mycelium to further expand Tracer’s exchange platform and develop future products. Users of the Ethereum-based decentralized derivatives platform Tracer DAO voted Tuesday to migrate its token and brand under blockchain provider Mycelium’s roof. A proposal put forth to members...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
AOL Corp
Coinbase has 'plenty of cash' to survive this Crypto Winter: Analyst
Coinbase's (COIN) second quarter results earlier this week missed Wall Street estimates, but some analysts see signs the company's balance sheet leaves it well positioned to survive a prolonged "Crypto Winter." In addition to posting $1.1 billion net loss — with $453 million coming from a decline in crypto assets...
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
blockworks.co
The Complicated Process of Crypto Inheritance
Beneficiary options would make the transfer process faster, easier and cheaper for loved ones after a user’s death. Investors in traditional brokerages are allowed — and in some cases even required — to list a beneficiary to their account. Major crypto exchanges each have slightly different protocols...
