ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Finance#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Maple Finance Launches#Flow Traders#Dutch#Defi
blockworks.co

Paradigm and FTX Team Up To Launch Crypto Futures Spread Trading

Deal to allow “cash-and-carry” trades follows liquidity platform’s integrations with Bybit and Deribit in February. Liquidity platform Paradigm has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to launch spread trading, allowing users to take advantage of pricing dislocations with “cash-and-carry” plays. involve buying one security and selling...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Mycelium to Launch Perpetual Swaps Following Tracer DAO Merge

The merge with its core service provider will allow Mycelium to further expand Tracer’s exchange platform and develop future products. Users of the Ethereum-based decentralized derivatives platform Tracer DAO voted Tuesday to migrate its token and brand under blockchain provider Mycelium’s roof. A proposal put forth to members...
MARKETS
Reuters

China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Coinbase has 'plenty of cash' to survive this Crypto Winter: Analyst

Coinbase's (COIN) second quarter results earlier this week missed Wall Street estimates, but some analysts see signs the company's balance sheet leaves it well positioned to survive a prolonged "Crypto Winter." In addition to posting $1.1 billion net loss — with $453 million coming from a decline in crypto assets...
STOCKS
blockworks.co

The Complicated Process of Crypto Inheritance

Beneficiary options would make the transfer process faster, easier and cheaper for loved ones after a user’s death. Investors in traditional brokerages are allowed — and in some cases even required — to list a beneficiary to their account. Major crypto exchanges each have slightly different protocols...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy