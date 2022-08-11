Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS WILL BEGIN CREATING ICE FOR THE CROOKSTON BLUE LINE CLUB’S ACTIVITIES IN SEPTEMBER ON SUNDAY
The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call of Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their last meeting on July 18. Review of Summer Activities/Projects. The board then began the Regular Agenda by...
Ruth Herringer – Notice of Passing
Ruth Herringer, age 79, of Ada, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
Joe French – Obit
Joe French, 82, a former Crookston resident passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with his loving family gathered at his bedside. Joseph Victor French was born in Drayton, North Dakota on February 19, 1940. He was the fifth of nine children. He attended and graduated from school in Oakwood, North Dakota in 1958. He farmed with his dad and brothers. On June 22, 1959, he married Judy Molde from Grafton, North Dakota. They were blessed with four children. They were married for 37 years before Judy died of breast cancer on July 30, 1996. Joe and Judy moved to Crookston in February 1957. Joe was starting a new job at Fert-L-Flow. A few years later he started his own company, Poly-Phos.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
TASTE OF CROOKSTON KICKS OFF OX CART DAYS 2022
The Taste of Crookston kicked off Ox Cart Days 2022 with 15 local vendors and restaurants serving samples of their food at the event sponsored by the United Valley Bank in the Crookston Eagles banquet hall. People came in droves to purchase tickets to try out delicious food and sweet desserts from all of the vendors in town.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL 2022 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY WILL BE THIS SATURDAY
The public is invited to the 2022 Crookston High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the Crookston High School Commons. There will be a social hour at 1:00 p.m. with a light meal and a ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Cost for those enjoying...
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
POLK-NORMAN-MAHNOMEN COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES IS ACTIVELY RECRUITING NEW WORKPLACE WELLNESS COLLABORATIVE PARTNERS FROM THE THREE-COUNTY AREA
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, workplaces have been rethinking and reprioritizing employee health and wellness. COVID brought about huge changes in both where and how we work. As we reconnect, we have a unique opportunity to build workplaces that put employee well-being at the forefront and to practice appreciation, recognition, and create connection.
RIVERVIEW HEALTH’S CHRISTINE LOFF EARNS CERTIFICATION IN DRY NEEDLING FOR PAIN RELIEF AND MOBILITY ISSUES
What if there was an inexpensive service that could provide pain relief, faster recovery from injury, optimized sports performance, and could prevent issues from becoming chronic? Sounds pretty good, right? Well, there is; it’s called dry needling, and RiverView Physical Therapist Christine Loff recently earned certification as a Functional Dry Needling Specialist.
BROST CHEVROLET ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR SKOL THEMED PARADE YARD PARTY CONTEST UNTIL FRIDAY
Brost Chevrolet is sponsoring a Vikings tailgate yard party contest for the Ox Cart Days Torchlight Parade on Saturday, August 20! If you live on the parade route, you can register for the contest by going to Brost Chevrolet at 1600 University Ave, Crookston, to sign up for it. Hurry in, as they will only accept 10 participants to be judged approximately 45 minutes before the parade.
SIGN UP NOW FOR THE CROOKSTON K-6 SOCCER CAMP AND LEAGUE
The Crookston Pirate Soccer program will hold the Pride of Pirate Soccer Camp/League for Girls and Boys in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Camps will focus on both skills and game play. Dates: September: 12,14,19,21,28,29, October 3,5 (From 6:00 – 7:00 pm) Location: Crookston HS Soccer Fields. What to Bring:...
