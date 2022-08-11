Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO