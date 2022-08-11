ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Ford, GM, BMW partner with SMUD on managed EV charging pilot

Automakers Ford, GM, and BMW are announcing a new managed EV charging pilot program with SMUD, the sixth-largest not-for-profit electric service provider. Ford, GM, and BMW are partnering with SMUD on a managed electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot. The new charging pilot will help EV customers save money on utility costs to promote a balanced energy grid.
electrek.co

Bentley debuts Mulliner Batur, design to be used for new EV line

Luxury automaker, Bentley Motors, is debuting a new hand-built grand touring bentley. Although the new model is not an electric vehicle itself, Bentley plans to use the design for its future EV models. Benley has yet to launch a 100% EV model. The automaker currently offers a plug in hybrid...
electrek.co

Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car

Tesla announced today that Gigafactory Shanghai has just produced its 1 millionth electric car – an important milestone for Tesla’s new global export hub. Last year, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.
electrek.co

Faraday Future reports Q2 earnings – FF 91 deliveries expected by end of 2022

Faraday Future, the California-based EV startup, reported Q2 earnings today with some exciting announcements and key financial updates. Since being founded in 2014, Faraday Future has had a vision of disrupting the auto industry. Yet so far, we have not seen much from Faraday as the company has pushed back the launch of its flagship EV model, the FF 91. Can the EV startup turn things around in the second half of 2022?
electrek.co

Duke taps Ford F-150 Lightning energy to stabilize grid, flipping the ‘EVs break grid’ script

Ford and Duke Energy are planning to use F-150 Lightning batteries as backup energy storage to conserve energy use on the grid. Duke Energy, one of the largest utility companies with over 7.4 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohia, Kentucky, and Indiana, is filing a petition for a new pilot program with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
electrek.co

Tesla releases new picture of its upgraded supercomputer – one of the best in the world

Tesla has released a new picture of its upgraded supercomputer, which is now believed to be the seventh most powerful computer in the world by GPU. For years now, Tesla has been teasing the development of a new supercomputer in-house optimized for neural net video training. Tesla is handling an incredible amount of video data from its fleet of over 1 million vehicles, which it uses to train its neural nets.
electrek.co

Tesla’s public Superchargers are deemed ‘illegal’ in Germany due to technicality

Tesla’s Supercharger stations that are open to non-Tesla electric vehicles are deemed “illegal” in Germany due to the lack of kWh counter on the units. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands, where non-Tesla EV owners can charge using the Tesla app.
Robb Report

This Radical New VTOL Aircraft Looks Like a Flying Chair and Can Reach up to 155 MPH at Full Tilt

Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...
electrek.co

VW, Mahindra partner in India and will debut 5 electric SUVs

Volkswagen (VW) and Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced today they are expanding their EV partnership to help India’s auto market transition to electric. At the United Nations Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26), India declared that all new vehicle sales will have zero emissions from 2035. The...
electrek.co

Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US

Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
