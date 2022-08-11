Read full article on original website
Ford, GM, BMW partner with SMUD on managed EV charging pilot
Automakers Ford, GM, and BMW are announcing a new managed EV charging pilot program with SMUD, the sixth-largest not-for-profit electric service provider. Ford, GM, and BMW are partnering with SMUD on a managed electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot. The new charging pilot will help EV customers save money on utility costs to promote a balanced energy grid.
Li Auto (LI) falls short of estimates, delivering 28,687 Li ONE EVs on Q2 earnings
Chinese EV maker Li Auto (LI) reported Q2 earnings, falling short of both Wall St. delivery targets and earnings estimates. The EV maker delivered 28,687 units of its flagship model, the Li ONE. Perhaps, most importantly, is Li Auto’s guidance going forward. Li Auto noted in its Q2 earnings the...
Bentley debuts Mulliner Batur, design to be used for new EV line
Luxury automaker, Bentley Motors, is debuting a new hand-built grand touring bentley. Although the new model is not an electric vehicle itself, Bentley plans to use the design for its future EV models. Benley has yet to launch a 100% EV model. The automaker currently offers a plug in hybrid...
Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car
Tesla announced today that Gigafactory Shanghai has just produced its 1 millionth electric car – an important milestone for Tesla’s new global export hub. Last year, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.
Faraday Future reports Q2 earnings – FF 91 deliveries expected by end of 2022
Faraday Future, the California-based EV startup, reported Q2 earnings today with some exciting announcements and key financial updates. Since being founded in 2014, Faraday Future has had a vision of disrupting the auto industry. Yet so far, we have not seen much from Faraday as the company has pushed back the launch of its flagship EV model, the FF 91. Can the EV startup turn things around in the second half of 2022?
GreenPower reports several milestones in Q1 earnings, including first EV deliveries to Workhorse
Commercial EV maker, GreenPower Motor Company, released its fiscal Q1 earnings this morning, highlighting several key milestones achieved in the quarter. The first quarter shows GreenPower’s commercial EV platform is in high demand, with a large market awaiting. GreenPower caters to many transportation customers through its flagship model, the...
Duke taps Ford F-150 Lightning energy to stabilize grid, flipping the ‘EVs break grid’ script
Ford and Duke Energy are planning to use F-150 Lightning batteries as backup energy storage to conserve energy use on the grid. Duke Energy, one of the largest utility companies with over 7.4 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohia, Kentucky, and Indiana, is filing a petition for a new pilot program with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
Tesla releases new picture of its upgraded supercomputer – one of the best in the world
Tesla has released a new picture of its upgraded supercomputer, which is now believed to be the seventh most powerful computer in the world by GPU. For years now, Tesla has been teasing the development of a new supercomputer in-house optimized for neural net video training. Tesla is handling an incredible amount of video data from its fleet of over 1 million vehicles, which it uses to train its neural nets.
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
NIU issues US recall of 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooter, but fix is a software update
NIU’s latest flagship electric scooter, the MQiGT EVO, is now the subject of a recall in the United States. In a very Tesla-like move though, the fix isn’t actually a hardware issue, but rather just a software update. The affected vehicles are 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooters, which...
Bolt Mobility abandoned electric bikes all over US cities. Here’s what’s happening to them
Earlier this month we covered the bizarre story of the sudden death of an e-bike rental company. The shared mobility brand Bolt Mobility apparently shuttered operations overnight, leaving thousands of e-bikes and e-scooters abandoned in cities across the US. The move was all the more puzzling as these vehicles likely...
Polestar (PSNY) announces its O₂ roadster concept will enter production as the Polestar 6
EV automaker Polestar continues to make headway toward becoming a major contender in the market. With a fiscally favorable first half of 2022 and an arsenal of novel EV models in its pipeline, the Polestar has announced its sporty O₂ roadster concept will become its latest production model, donned… wait for it… the Polestar 6.
Tesla’s public Superchargers are deemed ‘illegal’ in Germany due to technicality
Tesla’s Supercharger stations that are open to non-Tesla electric vehicles are deemed “illegal” in Germany due to the lack of kWh counter on the units. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands, where non-Tesla EV owners can charge using the Tesla app.
Tesla (TSLA) still dominates US electric car market with 68% market share
Tesla is still dominating the US electric car market, now with a 68% market share. This share is going down as more EVs hit the market. But, the decline is slow and the automaker is increasing its US delivery volumes. For years now, Tesla has dominated the electric auto market...
This Radical New VTOL Aircraft Looks Like a Flying Chair and Can Reach up to 155 MPH at Full Tilt
Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...
VW, Mahindra partner in India and will debut 5 electric SUVs
Volkswagen (VW) and Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced today they are expanding their EV partnership to help India’s auto market transition to electric. At the United Nations Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26), India declared that all new vehicle sales will have zero emissions from 2035. The...
Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people gifting it to elderly parents
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed more details about Tesla Optimus, the company’s upcoming humanoid robot, and how he sees the product rolling out over the next decade. Over the last few years, Musk has been getting quite cozy with the Chinese government. In a country known for its...
Wind, solar provide 67% of new US electrical generating capacity in first half of 2022
Clean energy accounted for more than two-thirds of the new US electrical generating capacity added during the first six months of 2022, according to data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Wind (5,722 megawatts) and solar (3,895 MW) provided 67.01% of the 14,352 MW in utility-scale (that...
We tested Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it was scary
We tested Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, and it was a scary experience. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US
Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
