wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
Local teacher picks up statewide honors
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is being honored for her contributions to her community. Leigh Anne Eck is a sixth-grade English teacher at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Vincennes. Eck was selected as this year's Indiana Rural Teacher of the Year. The award is presented by...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington County Humane Society caring for 3 malnourished dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Humane Society needs your help trying to find who’s responsible for three emaciated dogs, who were brought to the shelter. Each of them have been taken in separately over the last few weeks. If you walk into the...
Clay County Food Program announces new changes for the school year
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program has some new updates as the school year gets underway. The first food packing of the year happens on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. But the location has changed. The packing for Clay County North will no longer...
Ouabache elementary school traffic concerns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sixth and Maple Avenue, right outside of Ouabache Elementary School, has had many traffic concerns since school started last week. Many parents and staff are asking for the current yellow flashing light to change to a flashing red light to control traffic and keep everyone safe.
Here's what people think about Terre Haute, according to a new community census
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled the results from this year's community census. The questionnaire includes questions about the Terre Haute community. It was given to residents, visitors and students. It's part of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan. The data shows...
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor facing charges for driving under the influence
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public official is facing charges for driving under the influence over the weekend in Vigo County. According to the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O'Reilly was pulled over early Sunday morning. Reports say he unsafely switched lanes. O'Reilly...
Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
Crews close a section of First Street for railroad tie work
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of one Terre Haute street will be closed this week for railroad repairs. Crews will be replacing railroad ties along First Street. Work started Monday between Hulman and Voorhees Streets. That stretch is expected to remain closed on Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, First Street...
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use as they see fit. “It’s a […]
Lemonade sales to help local preschoolers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people in the Terre Haute community are stepping up to help the Ryves Youth Center. The center serves children throughout the area who are experiencing homelessness or may be at risk. Right now, there is an ongoing fundraiser to help the center raise $10,000...
'Recalls do exist for a reason' Vehicle recall likely leads to fire in Terre Haute. Here's how you can prevent that from happening to you
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is asking you to check your vehicle for recalls. That's after it says a house fire could have been prevented. The department says its goal is to prevent more incidents like this from happening. Terre Haute Fire Department responded to...
