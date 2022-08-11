ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Checking Recalls on your Vehicle

'Recalls do exist for a reason' Vehicle recall likely leads to fire in Terre Haute. Here's how you can prevent that from happening to you. The Terre Haute Fire Department is asking you to check your vehicle for recalls.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Clay County, IN
Government
County
Clay County, IN
City
Van Buren, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local teacher picks up statewide honors

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is being honored for her contributions to her community. Leigh Anne Eck is a sixth-grade English teacher at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Vincennes. Eck was selected as this year's Indiana Rural Teacher of the Year. The award is presented by...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Buren
WTHI

Ouabache elementary school traffic concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sixth and Maple Avenue, right outside of Ouabache Elementary School, has had many traffic concerns since school started last week. Many parents and staff are asking for the current yellow flashing light to change to a flashing red light to control traffic and keep everyone safe.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTHI

Rock the Block 5K

It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crews close a section of First Street for railroad tie work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of one Terre Haute street will be closed this week for railroad repairs. Crews will be replacing railroad ties along First Street. Work started Monday between Hulman and Voorhees Streets. That stretch is expected to remain closed on Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, First Street...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use as they see fit. “It’s a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Lemonade sales to help local preschoolers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people in the Terre Haute community are stepping up to help the Ryves Youth Center. The center serves children throughout the area who are experiencing homelessness or may be at risk. Right now, there is an ongoing fundraiser to help the center raise $10,000...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy