Rock Hitmakers Goo Goo Dolls Slated for Pablo Center
Wait, is that the ’90s we hear? Word broke today the the Goo Goo Dolls – the multiplatinum hitmakers from the post-grunge era who’ve recently reached a new generation via TikTok – will be performing at Eau Claire’s Pablo Center at the Confluence this fall. The show is set for 7:30pm on Friday, Oct. 28, on the RCU Stage.
COLUMN: Reclaiming the Art Inside You
For two consecutive years, I have had the privilege of spending one week of my summer working with artistic teens looking for a creative experience unlike any other. They come to be taught writing, dance, music, art, and theater through immersive lessons, collaborative pieces, and performances they create entirely on their own. They come to the Midwest Artist Academy at UW-Eau Claire to have a better understanding of art, and I leave having a better understanding of myself.
Dear Prudence Thrift Shop is Eau Claire’s Newest Sweetheart
Get fly on a dime with downtown Eau Claire’s newest thrift shop, Dear Prudence. Samara Snapp, owner of Dear Prudence Thrift Boutique (515 Wisconsin St.), dreamt up the idea of her business back in 2020. However, she decided to shelf those plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic – until now.
Wedges Creek Hideaway Is A Triple Threat
Armed with a plot of land and a passion for pizza, the Volovsek family has tossed together a slice of heaven. They’re cooking up a summer of fun — and plenty of pizza — at Wedges Creek Hideaway. Jeff Volovsek, the owner, built a brick oven for...
GET A CLUE: Clued Upp Outdoor Event is Back With a Maddening Theme
We’re all mad here in Eau Claire. This year’s Clued Upp interactive outdoor game has an Alice in Wonderland theme, and it falls down the rabbit hole Oct. 1. Just like last year, round up a team of your friends and some killer costumes to solve clues and compete versus other teams against a clock. All you need is a smartphone to access the Clued Upp app and walk through downtown Eau Claire between 9am-2pm the day of to complete the challenges.
E.C. Voters May Face Two Tax Votes This Fall
City of Eau Claire voters will face a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot that, if approved, would increase the amount of property taxes the city collects annually by $1.45 million. The tax increase would pay for 15 new city positions: six police officers, six firefighter/paramedics, two civilian community service officers, and a 911 dispatcher.
