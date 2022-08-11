For two consecutive years, I have had the privilege of spending one week of my summer working with artistic teens looking for a creative experience unlike any other. They come to be taught writing, dance, music, art, and theater through immersive lessons, collaborative pieces, and performances they create entirely on their own. They come to the Midwest Artist Academy at UW-Eau Claire to have a better understanding of art, and I leave having a better understanding of myself.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO