Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
kilrradio.com
South Dakota Man Charged in July 2021 Fatal Crash Near Alpha
(Jackson, MN)--A South Dakota man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a July 2021 crash that killed two people near Alpha. 24-year-old Landon Beld is also charged in Jackson County with two gross misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at a stop sign.
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Charged With Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Debit Card Use
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after a pair of alleged incidents in early August. According to court records, at around 12:44 A.M. on August 8, 18 year old Stone Jade Frederick threw a brick through a window at a residence on Minneopa Street in Ottumwa. The incident report states that after the arrest in a post-Miranda interview, Frederick admitted to breaking the window “out of spite”. The damage was listed as “less than $1500”. A separate incident report then states that at around 12:47 A.M that same day, Frederick broke into a vehicle (the report is unclear about the location) and stole a debit card. He then attempted to use said card to purchase an item at a convenience store on Albia Road.
kilrradio.com
Algona Man Pulled Over for Traveling Close to 90 MPH in Palo Alto County
(Algona)--An Algona man is facing charges after he was pulled over in rural Palo Alto County last week for traveling close to 90 mph. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. last Monday along Highway 4, two miles north of Mallard. Deputies clocked the driver going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, and took 45-year-old Charles Nicolls into custody.
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
977thebolt.com
Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm
Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kilrradio.com
Ayrshire Man Facing Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--An Ayrshire man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week in Clay County. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, a Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 340th Street for an equipment violation. Upon investigation, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During a search of the driver, 45-year-old Paul Hoadley of Ayrshire, and the vehicle, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia were located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
kilrradio.com
Site Assessment Completed at Abbie Gardner Cabin Site
(Arnolds Park)--A site assessment was recently completed on the historic Abbie Gardner cabin in Arnolds Park. Anita Bomgaars with the Abbie Gardner Cabin Friends group says the study by an engineer from RDG in Des Moines contained good news and bad news. Bomgaars says they hope to put a new...
kilrradio.com
Two Illinois Residents Injured in Motorcycle Accident on I-90 Near Fairmont
(Fairmont, MN)--Two people were sent to the hospital following a motorcycle accident Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred around 9:10 pm six miles east of Fairmont. The patrol says 71-year-old David Stone of Rockford, Illinois was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson westbound when the motorcycle left the road and came to rest in the median.
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
kilrradio.com
Martin County Fair Set to Get Underway
(Fairmont. Minn.)--The Martin County Fair, also known as Minnesota’s other big fair, gets underway Tuesday in Fairmont and runs through Sunday, August 21st. Fair Board President Robbin Celander says the opening day of the fair on Tuesday is Veterans Day. Celander says Wednesday begins with the 4H Swine Show...
Comments / 0