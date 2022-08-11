Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
George Soros buys Tesla ($TSLA) and other tech stocks
According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, George Soros increased his investments in several tech stocks. The Soros Fund Management opened a new position in Tesla with a total of 29,883 shares worth over $20 million. The management fund also added investments in Ford, Uber, and Twitter while adding to existing states in Lucid and Nio.
teslarati.com
New Elon Musk essay: Tesla CEO’s current thoughts on technology and humanity
It’s been a while since Elon Musk published an extensive blog post outlining his stance on a specific topic. On the official Tesla website, his last blog post was on August 24, 2018, when he explained his decision to keep Tesla a publicly-traded company. Fortunately, a new Elon Musk essay has been posted in China, outlining the Tesla CEO’s thoughts on a number of topics — from sustainability, the Tesla Bot’s real-world use, Neuralink’s focus on the disabled, and SpaceX’s exploration aspirations.
teslarati.com
Tesla has world’s 7th largest supercomputer by GPU count: AI lead
Tesla AI Infra & AI Platform Engineering Manager Tim Zaman recently stated that the electric vehicle maker now has the world’s seventh largest supercomputer by GPU count, and that’s even before the company deploys its custom Dojo supercomputer. The massive graphics supercomputer hints at Tesla’s focus on its data and computing-intensive projects, such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.
teslarati.com
Tesla wins Autopilot, FSD “misleading” marketing lawsuit in Germany: report
Back in 2020, a Munich court ruled that Tesla was employing misleading marketing strategies in Germany due to the company’s use of the words “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” for its advanced driver-assist systems. The organization that filed the lawsuit was the Wettbewerbszentrale (Competition Center), a network of companies and one of the largest, most influential national self-regulatory institutions in Germany.
teslarati.com
Tesla praised by China US ambassador after Giga Shanghai’s 1M milestone
China US ambassador Qin Gang has shared some praise for Tesla China and its recent milestone. As noted by Elon Musk in a recent post on Twitter, Tesla China had managed to produce its one-millionth car less than three years since the electric vehicle production facility started its operations. The...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen and Mahindra’s partnership yields 2 new EV brands in India
Mahindra recently unveiled five electric SUVs to be released under two new EV brands: the XUV and BE. The upcoming electric SUVs will use Mahindra’s modular INGLO platform with the help of Volkswagen’s Modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform components. In May, Teslarati reported that Volkswagen and India’s...
FOXBusiness
The Inflation Reduction Act is changing electric car tax credits
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will change the way people buy electric cars for the next decade — and it might make it harder for many to do so. The current system allows automakers to build up to 200,000 plug-in light vehicles of any type or price that qualify buyers for a maximum $7,500 tax credit, prorated for the size of the battery pack.
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
teslarati.com
Tesla is crushing the US’ luxury vehicle registrations year-to-date
New data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating the United States’ luxury vehicle sector. Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the US grew 61% in the first half of 2022, allowing the electric vehicle maker to handily beat veteran rivals such as BMW and Lexus in overall sales, not just in the EV segment.
Europe declares energy independence, one solar panel at a time
Austrian climate minister Leonore Gewessler is suing the European Union to enforce a faster transition towards renewable energy and away from Russian gas.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada poised to improve battery production by 10%: report
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada, a joint operation between the EV maker and longtime battery partner Panasonic, is reportedly expected to boost its production by 10%, or about the equivalent of one production line. The facility will not be achieving this with a new line, however, as Panasonic is reportedly looking to improve battery production at Giga Nevada through optimizations.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Texas Megapack energy storage project gains approval
Tesla’s Megapack will power one of the company’s biggest production plants as the automaker and energy company has landed approval for a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Gigafactory Texas, filings show. On August 9, the City of Austin officially approved the project, which has no...
This Radical New VTOL Aircraft Looks Like a Flying Chair and Can Reach up to 155 MPH at Full Tilt
Imagine if you could soar through the skies without leaving your seat. Well, Franky Zapata is on track to making that a reality. The French inventor, who also happens to be a former Jet Ski champ, unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft earlier this month that is part plane, part chair. Christened JetRacer, the unconventional craft is built on a light, modular chassis and reportedly offers high maneuverability just like your Aeron. It is also fitted with 10 micro-turbo jet engines that allow it to soar to an estimated top speed of 155 mph. Zapata’s eponymous firm says that...
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Just Slammed the Competition
The 2022 Chevy Silverado just won big. It's the best pickup truck. See why owners of the Chevy Silverado 1500 are the happiest. The post The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Just Slammed the Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi Has Several New Models Coming Including The Q9 SUV
Last month, Audi revealed a new SUV called the Q6, which is the company's largest model to date. The Q6 looks quite nice, but it will not be sold in the United States. But according to a future product report from Automotive News, there could be another large Audi model on the way.
Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High
The 2022 Ford Maverick was supposed to be a cheap truck. The used market tells a different tale. The post Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is Ethanol-Free or Clear Gas?
What is ethanol-free gas? Should you use it? The answer is, it depends. The post What Is Ethanol-Free or Clear Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk explains rationale behind Optimus (Tesla Bot) design
Elon Musk has been pretty open with the idea that Optimus (Tesla Bot) will be Tesla’s next big product. Built on the company’s work in artificial intelligence and the milestones of the Autopilot program, Optimus could very well be a disruptor in the labor market. In a recent essay, Musk shared some insights about the upcoming humanoid, particularly his thoughts about the Tesla Bot design.
