ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Honolulu 2022

A beautiful and buzzing city and gateway to the famously dreamy island chain, Honolulu is on many a traveler’s bucket list. It’s located on Oahu, one of the most visited islands in Hawaii and boasts many alluring reasons to kick back and stay for a while. Dine in the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, take a stroll along the breezy cosmopolitan harborfront, explore the world’s largest open-air shopping center at Ala Moana, browse museums, hike the mist-shrouded forested hiking trails, relax and watch the sunset on the world-famous Waikīkī Beach and then party the night away at one of the city’s lively clubs.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Meet some of Hawaii Wildlife Center’s (very adorable) patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center on Hawaii Island is celebrating its 10th anniversary. They’ve saved thousands of animals over the years, many of them endangered. And they sent along some photos of some of their recent patients. If you find a downed bird or bat that needs...
HONOLULU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#What To Do#Hikers#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#State Of Hawaii#Gopro
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Oahu
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In reversal, state says military training at Big Island range not compatible with conservation land

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army has a surprising new critic to continued military training at the Pohakuloa range on the Big Island: The state. HNN obtained documents in which the state Land Department said the training is not compatible with the conservation land. The Army wants to retain up to 23,000 acres of state land at the Pohakuloa Training Area for continued training and asked for comments on a draft environment impact statement.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy