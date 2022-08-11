(Spencer)--Thirty-two different sponsored categories for blue ribbon winners and cash prizes are just some of the things waiting for you and your kitchen creations to win at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, Sept. 10-18. Besides classic categories like chocolate chip cookies, pies, and other baked goods, there are several other contests for exhibitors to enter in the oven products department, including the $1,500 Cinnamon Roll Contest. The contest will be held on Monday, Sept. 12 and is sponsored by Farmer’s Savings Bank, Edward Jones, and Asher Motor Company.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO