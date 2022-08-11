Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Algona Man Pulled Over for Traveling Close to 90 MPH in Palo Alto County
(Algona)--An Algona man is facing charges after he was pulled over in rural Palo Alto County last week for traveling close to 90 mph. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. last Monday along Highway 4, two miles north of Mallard. Deputies clocked the driver going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, and took 45-year-old Charles Nicolls into custody.
kilrradio.com
South Dakota Man Charged in July 2021 Fatal Crash Near Alpha
(Jackson, MN)--A South Dakota man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a July 2021 crash that killed two people near Alpha. 24-year-old Landon Beld is also charged in Jackson County with two gross misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at a stop sign.
kilrradio.com
Ayrshire Man Facing Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--An Ayrshire man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week in Clay County. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, a Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 340th Street for an equipment violation. Upon investigation, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During a search of the driver, 45-year-old Paul Hoadley of Ayrshire, and the vehicle, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia were located.
kilrradio.com
Two Illinois Residents Injured in Motorcycle Accident on I-90 Near Fairmont
(Fairmont, MN)--Two people were sent to the hospital following a motorcycle accident Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred around 9:10 pm six miles east of Fairmont. The patrol says 71-year-old David Stone of Rockford, Illinois was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson westbound when the motorcycle left the road and came to rest in the median.
kilrradio.com
Site Assessment Completed at Abbie Gardner Cabin Site
(Arnolds Park)--A site assessment was recently completed on the historic Abbie Gardner cabin in Arnolds Park. Anita Bomgaars with the Abbie Gardner Cabin Friends group says the study by an engineer from RDG in Des Moines contained good news and bad news. Bomgaars says they hope to put a new...
kilrradio.com
Martin County Fair Set to Get Underway
(Fairmont. Minn.)--The Martin County Fair, also known as Minnesota’s other big fair, gets underway Tuesday in Fairmont and runs through Sunday, August 21st. Fair Board President Robbin Celander says the opening day of the fair on Tuesday is Veterans Day. Celander says Wednesday begins with the 4H Swine Show...
kilrradio.com
Time for Jackson Days Celebration
(Jackson, Minn.)—The Jackson Days Celebrations gets underway Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Corey Christopher with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce says Jackson Days is being held later than usual this year. Christopher says events get underway Wednesday with the annual medallion hunt followed by a golf tournament. The...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Gives Go Ahead to Develop Enhanced Property Tax Abatement Program
(Estherville)--After reviewing a housing condition assessment, the Estherville City Council Monday evening directed city staff to develop an enhanced property tax abatement. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the assessment, conducted by Simmering Cory, shows the city meets the requirements to offer the enhanced property tax abatement. Clayton details the proposed...
kilrradio.com
Numerous Prizes Available for Cooking and Baking Contests at Clay County Fair
(Spencer)--Thirty-two different sponsored categories for blue ribbon winners and cash prizes are just some of the things waiting for you and your kitchen creations to win at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, Sept. 10-18. Besides classic categories like chocolate chip cookies, pies, and other baked goods, there are several other contests for exhibitors to enter in the oven products department, including the $1,500 Cinnamon Roll Contest. The contest will be held on Monday, Sept. 12 and is sponsored by Farmer’s Savings Bank, Edward Jones, and Asher Motor Company.
