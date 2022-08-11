ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

KHON2

Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki.  Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation.  Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Zippy’s Debuts New Rewards Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Honolulu 2022

A beautiful and buzzing city and gateway to the famously dreamy island chain, Honolulu is on many a traveler’s bucket list. It’s located on Oahu, one of the most visited islands in Hawaii and boasts many alluring reasons to kick back and stay for a while. Dine in the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, take a stroll along the breezy cosmopolitan harborfront, explore the world’s largest open-air shopping center at Ala Moana, browse museums, hike the mist-shrouded forested hiking trails, relax and watch the sunset on the world-famous Waikīkī Beach and then party the night away at one of the city’s lively clubs.
HONOLULU, HI
Mandatory recount for five races

HONOLULU, HI
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI

