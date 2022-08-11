Read full article on original website
LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu
Chocolate haupia pie is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It's then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki. Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation. Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
Keiki enjoy story time in Ward Village
This weekend, Ward Village and Village Books & Music hosted a Read Aloud series of picture books and moolelo to keiki and ohana.
Kick Start Your Week With Kauai Coffee Company’s Vanilla Macadamia Nut Coffee
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Every Monday Kauai Coffee Company will debut a coffee flavor to Living808 viewers. Over 4 million coffee trees are grown on their 31-hundred acre farm. Kauai Coffee Company is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower, making it the largest coffee farm in the United States. This week’s...
Zippy’s Debuts New Rewards Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.
Can you throw? Disc golf grows in popularity in Hawaii
Disc golf is growing in popularity around the country and here in Hawaii. It's a popular sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment and can be played all year-round.
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Duke’s OceanFest returns to Waikiki
Duke's OceanFest returns to Waikiki Aug. 20 to Aug. 28 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Honolulu 2022
A beautiful and buzzing city and gateway to the famously dreamy island chain, Honolulu is on many a traveler’s bucket list. It’s located on Oahu, one of the most visited islands in Hawaii and boasts many alluring reasons to kick back and stay for a while. Dine in the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, take a stroll along the breezy cosmopolitan harborfront, explore the world’s largest open-air shopping center at Ala Moana, browse museums, hike the mist-shrouded forested hiking trails, relax and watch the sunset on the world-famous Waikīkī Beach and then party the night away at one of the city’s lively clubs.
Mandatory recount for five races
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Don Ho honored at International Market Place on 92nd birthday
The late Don Ho's 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako
What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako. This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.
