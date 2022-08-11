ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – A body has been found among trash dumped along a Duplin County highway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered on U.S. 117 when they stopped to investigate trash dumped on the side of the road. The highway between the...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. – 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 – Sept. 30.
KURE BEACH, NC
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
OAK ISLAND, NC
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

