Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. – 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 – Sept. 30.
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office...
Tax revenues on the rise in Carolina Beach as new businesses look to move in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ask anyone who’s been around Carolina Beach for the last decade and they’ll tell you, things don’t look the same as they used to. With new businesses lining up, the once sleepy beach town is growing fast. That can be challenging for...
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
‘We are all working on this’: County leaders address concerns with homelessness in the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent sexual assault involving a homeless man and homeless woman, leaders in the community are addressing concerns about what they call a growing problem of homelessness. New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays said that city and county leaders have been working on a solution...
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For...
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
