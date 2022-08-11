ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kure Beach, NC

Comments / 2

 

foxwilmington.com

Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. – 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 – Sept. 30.
KURE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
Kure Beach, NC
Government
City
Kure Beach, NC
foxwilmington.com

Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
OAK ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns

BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
foxwilmington.com

Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
WECT

Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC

