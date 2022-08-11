EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.

