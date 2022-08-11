Read full article on original website
City of East Wenatchee Accepts Plan for Second Round of American Rescue Plan Funds
The City of East Wenatchee is looking into how to distribute the second round of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Treasury distributed funds to address the economic impact COVID-19 has had on multiple communities. East Wenatchee is an Entitlement Community,...
Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t
EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
Clothes 4 the Classroom Kicks Off Saturday
Hundreds of families within the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts were gathered at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church on August 13, preparing for back to school shopping season. Serve Wenatchee has partnered with Columbia Valley Community Health’s (CVCH) Back to School Health Fair and brought back the “Clothes for the...
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
BREAKING: Evacuation Notice in Place for Lake Wenatchee Residents
Update: August 14, 2022 at 12:48 p.m. The White River Fire has grown to 341 acres and the Irving Peak fire to 143 acres after Saturday gusts escalated the wildfire threat. Western winds were moving at an average of 20 mph on August 13. Both fires have 0% containment. PIO...
What Happened on Friday Night?
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
New WSDOT video shows benefits of wildlife crossings, with more coming to Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The wildlife crossing along I-90 has seen some major traffic this summer. “It's really great to see wildlife using it. We've captured different varieties of wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, elk and deer,” said Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for Washington Department of Transportation. WSDOT Snoqualmie...
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
UPDATE: Over 13 Fires Burning in Lake Wenatchee
Update: August 12, 2022 at 12:18 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that 13 fires are currently burning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The White River Fire is estimated at 20 acres near the Sears Creek area. The fire is reportedly moving slow through the forest debris and fire...
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
