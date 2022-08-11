ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ifiberone.com

Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t

EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
kpq.com

Clothes 4 the Classroom Kicks Off Saturday

Hundreds of families within the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts were gathered at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church on August 13, preparing for back to school shopping season. Serve Wenatchee has partnered with Columbia Valley Community Health’s (CVCH) Back to School Health Fair and brought back the “Clothes for the...
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Wenatchee, WA
Education
ncwlife.com

Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire

Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

What Happened on Friday Night?

In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cares#Wsd
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Over 13 Fires Burning in Lake Wenatchee

Update: August 12, 2022 at 12:18 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that 13 fires are currently burning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The White River Fire is estimated at 20 acres near the Sears Creek area. The fire is reportedly moving slow through the forest debris and fire...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy